School bullying cases hit record high in Japan

The number of reported cases of bullying at elementary, junior high and senior high schools rose to a record 224,540 in academic year 2015, up 36,468 cases from the previous year, an education ministry survey showed Thursday.

The figure for elementary schools was up by 28,456 to a record 151,190 in the 12 months through March, while that for junior high schools stood at 59,422, up 6,451, and that for senior high schools at 12,654, up 1,250.

The survey also looked at truancy, with the number of elementary school students who stopped attending classes for at least 30 days increasing by 1,717 to a record 27,581. The number of senior high school students who skipped class, meanwhile, dropped by 3,565 to 49,591.

Among the types of bullying, ridiculing and slandering accounted for the most at 63.5 percent. Online bullying using computers or mobile phones comprised 4.1 percent.

The Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry said the number of violent acts at elementary schools surged 1.5 times to a record 17,137, with a noticeable rise in reported cases among first- and second-graders.

The ministry said the rise was in step with an increase in the number of bullying cases that came to schools’ attention and not indicative of more pupils suddenly becoming violent at school.