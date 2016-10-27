Advent of self-driving autos spurs debate on accident liability in Japan

More and more self-driving vehicles are making their debut, raising the question of who should be held accountable if, or perhaps when, they cause accidents.

Following American and German automakers Tesla Motors Inc. and Mercedes-Benz, Nissan Motor Co. released a minivan model with self-driving functions in the Serena family in August at a time when the government and automakers in Japan are looking to have autonomous vehicles in regular use by 2020.

In Japan, autonomous vehicles are now sold with the understanding that drivers are responsible for maintaining control of their vehicles. Drivers are required to stay behind the steering wheel even when self-driving functions are in operation, and they are held accountable for accidents.

The autonomous Serena model is designed for expressway use in single-lane traffic.

Automakers are currently developing vehicles that will relieve drivers of such requirements and assume most of the responsibility for accidents.

Nevertheless, drivers will be required to drive responsibly in the event of an emergency. But with a senior National Policy Agency official admitting the difficulty of defining what constitutes an emergency, deliberations are likely to grow heated about how to apportion responsibility between drivers and self-driving systems.

Google Inc. and other information technology companies are also developing self-driving vehicles, especially driverless vehicles.

In Japan, IT venture business ZMP Inc. and mobile game maker DeNA Co. are jointly developing a driverless “robot taxi” for transportation in districts lacking adequate public transit systems. A joint venture between them, called Robot Taxi, is already conducting demonstration tests in Kanagawa and Miyagi prefectures.

Robot taxis are expected to be a boon for elderly people in underpopulated areas without shops near their homes.

Driverless vehicles are legally banned from running on public roads at present. “We will make ourselves ready to introduce (robot taxis) when the ban is lifted,” ZMP President Hisashi Taniguchi said.

Automakers and IT companies are taking different paths toward the goal of developing autonomous motor vehicles.

In their development of self-driving vehicles, automakers are assuming the presence of drivers. “We shouldn’t take the joy of driving away from people,” a Toyota Motor Corp. executive said, expressing a view shared by many automakers.