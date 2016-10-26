Faltering Trump vows to kill Obamacare as GOP ranks keep distance, McConnell falls silent

Donald Trump vowed Tuesday to overturn President Barack Obama’s signature health insurance program after the government announced Americans will see costs jump an average of 25 percent next year.

“Obamacare has to be repealed and replaced and it has to be replaced with something much less expensive for the people, otherwise this country is in even bigger trouble than everybody thought,” the Republican presidential candidate said at his golf course in Doral, Florida.

“We’re going to repeal and replace Obamacare.”

The Department of Health and Human Services said in a new report the big increase in insurance costs will be seen in the 38 states with federally managed health care exchanges set up under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

It is the largest jump in premiums for the program, now entering its fourth year, and stoked the already-heated battle between Trump and Democratic rival Hillary Clinton to replace Obama in the White House.

Trump quickly lashed out on Twitter following the report: “#Obamacare premiums are about to SKYROCKET —- again. Crooked H will only make it worse. We will repeal & replace!”

Clinton’s campaign hit back at Trump saying he wants to “rip up the ACA and reverse the progress we have made.”

Trump would “throw 20 million people off their coverage and let the insurance companies write the rules again,” campaign spokesperson Julie Wood said. “Hillary Clinton wants to build on the progress we’ve made and fix what’s broken.”

Republicans repeatedly have tried to overturn Obamacare, which has allowed millions of uninsured people to get health insurance, with no limits based on “pre-existing conditions.” The program has reduced the number of individuals across the country without insurance to 8.6 percent from 16 percent in 2010, HHS said.

Despite the sharp premium increase, HHS said most consumers will see rate hikes below the average amount due to premium caps and subsidies for those with lower incomes.

Speaking in Florida, Trump disputed the government’s figures, saying insurance costs are rising much higher.

“Obamacare is just blowing up and even the White House, our president, announced 25 or 26 percent (increases). That number is so wrong. That is such a phony number. You’re talking about 60, 70, 80 percent in increases, not 25 percent,” Trump said, without explaining where he got his numbers.

Trump said the increase for Texas will be 60 percent, but the HHS report said premiums in that state are expected to increase by an average of just 18 percent.

However, Arizona — which has not voted for a Democrat for president since Bill Clinton in 1996 — will see eye-popping 116 percent increases.

Arizona Sen. John McCain, a Republican, said: “As I have long warned, Obamacare is an unsustainable system that places an unfair financial burden on families and small businesses.”

And McCain said the state’s largest county has only one insurance provider under Obamacare, when the health care exchanges were supposed to create competition and provide individuals with a choice of insurers.

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan compared Obama’s health care program to ill-fated and now-discontinued Samsung phones that were catching fire.

“The president recently compared Obamacare to a Samsung Galaxy Note 7, and he’s right: this disastrous law is blowing up. But at least you can return the phone,” Ryan said in a statement.

A new fundraising email from Ryan’s political operation, over former Speaker Newt Gingrich’s signature, meanwhile seeks money for Republican congressional candidates by calling the appeal “our very last chance to stop Pelosi and Hillary.”

Indiana Republican Trey Hollingsworth says in one TV ad that he’s running for Congress to stop three Democrats — opponent Shelli Yoder, presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — from imposing “higher taxes and government-run health care.” In another spot, the GOP-aligned Senate Leadership Fund attacks the Democratic Senate challenger in Missouri by saying, “It’s surprising how many ways Jason Kander is just like Hillary Clinton.”

With polls showing Trump facing a steep path to victory, GOP candidates are increasingly seeking voters’ support by saying they will check Clinton’s agenda. Republicans hope that a loathing for Clinton will drive voters to the polls who otherwise might stay home because of their aversion to Trump.

Yet the value of the check-and-balance tactic is questioned by both parties’ strategists as voters express fatigue with gridlock and a desire that Washington address problems like the slow-growing economy. Democrats deride Republicans’ use of the approach as ineffective and blatantly disloyal to their own nominee, and even Republicans are torn over its usefulness this late in the campaign.

“The tightrope you walk is that assuming a Hillary win can potentially depress your base” voters’ turnout, said GOP pollster Jon McHenry. But he said with Clinton’s favorability ratings nearly as low as Trump’s, arguing you will prevent Clinton from getting “free rein” in Washington is “a potent argument for a lot of independents.”

The tactic is popping up in spots around the country, among them:

— A new ad by the American Action Network, which backs House Republicans, morphs a picture of Michigan Democratic House candidate Lon Johnson into Clinton and says both have “taken a fortune from special interests.” Another by the network that starts Wednesday calls Suzanna Shkreli, a Democratic candidate in a second Michigan district, “a rubberstamp for Washington insiders” as pictures are shown of Clinton and Pelosi.

— In central California, the Congressional Leadership Fund supports GOP Rep. Jeff Denham by saying Democratic challenger Michael Eggman and Clinton back the dangerous nuclear arms pact with Iran, though “California families know they’re wrong.”

— The National Republican Congressional Committee, the House GOP campaign organization, says Democratic candidate Emily Cain “sides with Hillary, not with us” as she tries unseating freshman Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin.

— An NRCC spot says first-term Rep. Brad Ashford, D-Neb., “says he’s with us, but Clinton and Pelosi know he’s with them.”

— And west Texas GOP Rep. Will Hurd has an ad calling himself “the only candidate willing to stand up to Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.”

The reliance on the tactic comes with Republicans worried that a poor Trump showing could help Democrats capture a Senate majority and erode GOP House control.

The email from Ryan’s political organization seeks contributions “to ensure the last line of defense for conservative values doesn’t fall into the clutches of Hillary.” After months of clashes, Ryan has refused to campaign for Trump and the presidential candidate has savaged the speaker on Twitter.

Asked why Ryan was adopting the check-and-balance approach, spokesman Zack Roday said Ryan “is focused on beating Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, on Election Day” and “committed to preserving our congressional majorities.”

GOP pollster Robert Blizzard said the tactic works best if tied to issues Republican voters find emotional, like boosting taxes or expanding Obama’s health care law. But he cautioned, “The easiest, most efficient, most effective way to defeat a Democratic candidate is to make that Democratic candidate unacceptable, unelectable.”

Democrats say the tactic is flawed because it relies on two unlikely occurrences: Republicans repelled by Trump showing up to vote anyway, or people splitting their ticket between Clinton and a GOP congressional candidate.

“The national tide is running very strongly against down-ballot Republicans,” said Democratic pollster Geoffrey Garin. “They have to try to do something to change the national narrative of the election, even if it means throwing their nominee right under the bus.”

Democrats have been returning the favor big time, with Obama taking to the campaign trail to link GOP congressional candidates to Trump. House Democrats’ Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and other groups are running ads in numerous races making that same point.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has never had much to say about Trump. But lately, he has fallen completely silent.

As he’s made the rounds in his home state of Kentucky this month, McConnell has either ducked reporters’ questions or explicitly refused to address the topic he acknowledged was on everyone’s mind: his party’s presidential nominee.

At a local Chamber of Commerce event in Danville, McConnell twice instructed the crowd not to ask him about the presidential race “even though that’s what I know you all wanted me to talk about.”

At an event in Pikeville, McConnell refused to answer a reporter’s question about Trump not paying any taxes.

And on Tuesday, McConnell urged high school students in Brandenburg, Kentucky, to “put the personalities out of your mind” and instead decide whether they want “the status quo versus change” as they prepare to vote for the first time.

But McConnell never mentioned Trump, and he declined to discuss the GOP nominee with a reporter after the event. Asked if he agreed with Trump that the election is “rigged,” McConnell laughed and walked away.

McConnell’s silence is especially notable in light of Trump’s recent complaints about the election system and hints he might not ultimately accept the results. Despite a lifetime in public service, McConnell has offered no reaction, passing up the opportunity to defend the nation’s democratic institutions.

Allies argue that for the 74-year-old McConnell, there is little upside in saying anything more about Trump at this point. Any stance he might adopt could cause complications for vulnerable GOP senators and candidates, who could face questions about whether they agree with whatever McConnell had to say.

Democrats and newspaper editorials have criticized McConnell’s silence. But for McConnell those GOP incumbents are by far his top priority, as he faces the prospect of losing his slim 54-46 Republican majority in the Senate only two years after finally ascending to his dream job as majority leader.

If McConnell talked a lot about Trump “he would make life very difficult for everybody who’s trying to run their own race,” said Josh Holmes, McConnell’s former chief of staff.

Another former top McConnell aide, Steven Law, who now runs a super-PAC dedicated to electing Senate Republicans, said, “I think Sen. McConnell’s neutrality gives his caucus maximum flexibility to adopt whatever position on Trump best reflects their own states and their own political situations.”

McConnell endorsed Trump immediately after the billionaire clinched the GOP nomination in May, indulging none of the wavering or public soul-searching of his GOP House counterpart, Speaker Ryan of Wisconsin. Ryan withheld his endorsement for a month before finally granting it, an approach that some Republicans groused accomplished little beyond spawning headlines about GOP infighting.

Over the subsequent months McConnell offered occasional public criticisms of Trump, suggesting at various points that the presidential nominee should stick to the issues and stay on-script, and condemning some of his remarks.

In June, McConnell denounced Trump’s attacks on an American-born judge of Mexican heritage. The next month, he defended a young Muslim-American man who was killed fighting for the country in Iraq, after Trump criticized the soldier’s parents over their appearance at the Democratic National Convention.

After the release of an “Access Hollywood” tape on Oct. 7 with audio of Trump boasting he could get away with doing anything to women because he’s a celebrity, McConnell issued a stinging denunciation calling Trump’s comments “repugnant and unacceptable in any circumstance” and calling for Trump to “apologize directly to women and girls everywhere.”

No such apology was forthcoming, and since then McConnell has had nothing more to say about Trump.

A few GOP Senate candidates withdrew their endorsements of Trump over the tape, while others stuck with him and still others wavered back and forth. Ryan announced after the tape became public that he would no longer defend Trump or campaign for him, which angered some conservatives in his House GOP conference and led to talk that he might face a challenge to his speakership.

But McConnell still apparently backs Trump, he just doesn’t want to ever talk about him. Asked Monday whether McConnell still supported Trump and intended to vote for him, spokesman Don Stewart said only, “If he puts out a new statement or a new position, I promise you’ll get it.”