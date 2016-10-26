Soft drink giants Coca-Cola, Kirin eye capital tie-up in saturated Japan market

The Coca-Cola group and Kirin Holdings Co. are considering forming a capital tie-up and launching joint operations in Japan’s soft-drink market, where little growth potential is seen due to the country’s declining population.

Kirin, Coca-Cola East Japan Co. and Coca-Cola West Co. said in separate releases Wednesday that they are studying a capital alliance and teaming up in some operations and will make details public if they decide to go ahead with the plan.

The Coca-Cola group and Kirin, the country’s No. 1 and No. 4 soft-drink makers by sales volume, are discussing joint product distribution and purchase of ingredients to cut costs but not looking to join hands in sales and marketing operations, a source said.

A prospective capital tie-up plan calls for the Coca-Cola (Japan) group to acquire an equity stake of a few percent in Kirin Beverage and for the Kirin group to take a corresponding interest in a new company to be launched through the planned integration in April 2017 of Coca-Cola East and Coca-Cola West, sources said.

The two Coca-Cola bottlers said last month that they will create a new holding company in April to merge their businesses.

The alliance of the two major soft drink manufacturing groups could spur consolidation in an industry that faces fierce price competition in a saturated market.

A number of soft drink firms in Japan are locked in grueling competition amid sluggish growth in the domestic market amid the nation’s low birthrate. Drastic price cuts are common at supermarkets and other retailers, especially for beverages in large plastic bottles.

The Coca-Cola and Kirin groups are believed to have each concluded that it would be difficult to cut costs single-handedly.

Last year, the nation’s second-largest soft drink firm, Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd., a unit of Suntory Holdings Ltd., acquired Japan Tobacco Inc.’s vending machine business.

With the leading company headed for a full partnership with a rival, realignment among soft drink manufacturers may accelerate in the congested industry, analysts said.