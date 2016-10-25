Mie museum’s planetarium system lands Guinness record for most stars displayed

The Chiron 401 planetarium system at the Yokkaichi Municipal Museum in Mie Prefecture has been recognized by Guinness World Records as being capable of projecting the largest number of stars in the world, the museum said last week.

The ¥100 million system can simultaneously project more than 140 million stars. For some 9,500 stars that are visible to the naked eye from Earth, it can reproduce even their hues.

The spherical equipment, which is 48 centimeters in diameter, is the first in the world to have two all-sky 8K high-definition digital projectors.

Chiron 401 was developed exclusively for the museum in the city of Yokkaichi by Goto Inc. in the Tokyo suburb of Fuchu. It was introduced in March 2015 in line with the museum’s renewal.

“As a member of the manufacturing industry, we are very pleased to see the planetarium system win the world record,” Nobutaka Goto, the firm’s president, said at a ceremony to mark the Guinness recognition held at the museum.

The system won the Guinness recognition in July, about a year after an application was made.

In October 2012, Chiron II, also developed by Goto Inc. and installed at the Tamarokuto Science Center in Nishitokyo in a Tokyo suburb, was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s most advanced planetarium.