Osaka boy found stabbed to death outside flat; mom leaps to death when confronted by police

A male high-school student in Nishiyodogawa Ward, Osaka Prefecture, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in the hallway of his apartment Monday afternoon, and his mother jumped to her death from a nearby building soon afterward when approached by investigators, police said.

The police are investigating the case as an apparent murder-suicide.

At around 3:40 p.m. Monday, Rikiya Hidaka, 16, was found lying on the fourth-floor hallway of his apartment. Police responding to an emergency phone call by a neighbor found Hidaka dead. He had been stabbed several times in the neck and elsewhere and was covered in blood.

Hidaka lived in the apartment with his mother, Yuka, 55. At around 7 p.m., police found the mother crouching down near the seventh-floor emergency staircase of another apartment some 300 meters west of the family’s building.

As an investigator asked her to identify herself, she jumped from the apartment and fell on the shrubbery 15 meters below. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

At around 2 p.m. the same day, first-floor security camera footage captured a woman with a bloody left hand leaving the family’s apartment. The police suspect the woman was Yuka based on the clothing she was wearing.

The knife believed used in the teen’s stabbing has not been found.

The apartment is in a residential area and there are houses and schools nearby. It’s some 500 meters west of JR Tsukamoto Station on the Tokaido Line.