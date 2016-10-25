Kyushu Railway makes firm debut on Tokyo bourse

Kyushu Railway Co. debuted firmly Tuesday on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in the country’s second-biggest initial public offering this year after Line Corp.

Shares opened at ¥3,100 on the first section of the TSE, up 19.2 percent from the IPO price of ¥2,600, bringing the company’s value to ¥496 billion.

The listing follows this year’s largest IPO of Japanese messaging app provider Line, which was valued at ¥912.4 billion when it went public in July.

“The debut of JR Kyushu stock above the IPO price has brightened investor sentiment,” said Maki Sawada, vice president of investment research and investor services at Nomura Securities Co. “The smooth debut shows the market is highly interested in the company.”

Created through the breakup and privatization of the national railway company in 1987, the company known as JR Kyushu is the fourth JR company to go public, following East Japan Railway Co., West Japan Railway Co. and Central Japan Railway Co.

Prior to its IPO, JR Kyushu was owned by the Japan Railway Construction and Technology Agency, administered by the transport ministry. All its offered shares were sold through the IPO, with the proceeds to be used for pension payments for former employees.

The company has proposed a dividend of ¥37.5 for the October-March half, putting its annualized dividend yield at roughly 3 percent based on the ¥2,600 initial offering price.

JR Kyushu has projected a consolidated net profit of ¥38.2 billion for the business year through March 31, on sales of ¥378.8 billion, up 0.2 percent from the preceding year when the railway operator reported a net loss of ¥433.09 billion.

JR Kyushu also earns money from other assets, including hotel and restaurant operations, though the country’s dwindling population has raised concerns about the outlook for its rail service business.

The company faces an uphill battle in closing unprofitable routes as trains remain a key mode of transport for many residents in the region, analysts said.

Japan has a dizzying array of bullet trains and local lines that crisscross the nation.

“The biggest problems facing the company are the declining population and money-losing routes,” said Kazumi Tanaka, a Tokyo-based analyst at DZH Financial Research.

“They should take the listing as a chance to change the structure of the company.”

The Kyushu region has seen a jump in tourism in recent years, but it’s also regularly plagued by natural disasters including typhoons and earthquakes.

JR Kyushu will also list on the Fukuoka Stock Exchange on Wednesday.