Mystery blast in Shaanxi kills at least seven; 94 hospitalized

A powerful explosion of unclear origin killed at least seven people and injured 94 others in China’s Shaanxi Province on Monday afternoon, state-run media reported.

Xinhua News Agency said the explosion occurred at 2 p.m. at a prefabricated house in a residential compound in a township of Fugu County in Yulin, a prefecture-level city in northern Shaanxi.

It said that the blast damaged or destroyed nearby buildings, including the township’s hospital, and that dozens of firefighters and rescuers were still combing the rubble for more survivors.

Xinhua said it remains unclear what caused the explosion.

Earlier in the day, however, the same news agency said a local newspaper had quoted residents as saying the blast “might be related to unlicensed storage of explosives.”