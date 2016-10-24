Surging to double-digit lead in polls, Clinton takes fight to Arizona, other GOP bastions

There is palpable momentum for Democrat Hillary Clinton in Arizona, a state so traditionally Republican that her party’s nominee for president has carried it just once in the past 64 years.

Encouraged by Donald Trump’s failure to unite the GOP in Arizona, long-hungry Democrats are scrambling to capitalize in the campaign’s final weeks. Should they succeed, the loss of Arizona and its 11 electoral votes would further complicate Trump’s narrow path to reaching the 270 threshold to win the presidency.

“This year, we know it’s much closer here in this state,” Michelle Obama told supporters at a rally for Clinton in Phoenix on Thursday. Campaign volunteers weaved through the crowd, asking supporters to donate time to call voters and knock on doors.

“Just look around this room,” the first lady told the crowd of several thousand. “Each of you has the power to swing an entire precinct and win this election for Hillary just by getting yourselves, your families and your friends to vote. You’ve got the power.”

Clinton and Trump have focused their travel and advertising on the few states that have made the difference in recent elections — chiefly Ohio, Florida and North Carolina. But with preference polls tightening in Arizona, Clinton’s campaign sees the state as a late addition to the list of closely contested states.

The campaign has poured $2 million into television advertising in Arizona and sent out Mrs. Obama, the brightest star on Clinton’s team of stand-ins. Her appearance capped a week that included campaign stops in Arizona by Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea, and Clinton’s former primary rival, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“It is possible to win it, but it is going to be razor-thin there,” Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

The momentum in Arizona was evident at the first lady’s event, held in the same venue where Trump drew a much smaller crowd to a rally where he reaffirmed his hard-line position on immigration, which is unpopular among Arizona’s Hispanic community.

That was Trump’s last visit to Arizona, more than seven weeks ago. Since then, the billionaire businessman’s struggles have done him no favors in the state.

GOP Sen. John McCain, running for re-election, withdrew his endorsement after the revelations of Trump’s sexually predatory comments about women in 2005. This past week, McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, further denounced Trump after Trump refused to say at the final presidential debate that he would accept the results of the election. Doing so, McCain said in a statement, “is every American leader’s first responsibility.”

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., went further. One of the most high-profile GOP opponents of Trump’s candidacy, Flake called Trump’s comments “beyond the pale.”

Republican Steve Voeller, a strategist and Flake’s former chief of staff, said Trump’s problems have given Clinton an opening. Voeller isn’t ready concede Arizona to Clinton, but he notes that Trump “doesn’t have a ground game here.”

“For as long as I’ve been watching this race, it’s been within the margin of error,” Voeller said. “I also think the trend lines are not good.”

John Merrill is an example of Trump’s problem. “Usually, I’m locked by now,” said the 56-year-old salesman from Goodyear, who said he has never voted for a Democrat. “I have real concerns, concerns about Trump as a person. I’m not fully convinced he has what it takes.”

Republicans have an advantage in voter registration in Arizona, but a well-organized push from Democrats has narrowed the gap in the past year.

Hispanic voters, who overwhelmingly vote Democratic, have grown in the state by more than 200,000 since 2010, according to One Arizona, a Hispanic outreach group.

It’s possible that the conditions in Arizona could yield similar results for Clinton in Georgia. Republicans have won in seven of the past eight presidential elections there, but polls show a close race.

Or in Missouri, Indiana and Utah, all states carried by Republicans in recent elections.

Clinton’s late play for Arizona not only demonstrates her campaign organization’s strength and flexibility, but also that she could increase her electoral margin in traditionally Republican places where Trump’s candidacy and policy proposals are viewed as out of step with a changing electorate.

“There’s no doubt that there’s a national trend at play now,” said Republican strategist David Kochel, a senior adviser to GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney in 2012 and Jeb Bush’s failed 2016 White House campaign. “The only question now is where is the bottom, and how many good Republicans will be forced to join (Trump) there?”

Clinton has soared to a 12-point lead over Trump in the race for the White House, according to a new poll released Sunday, with the real estate magnate’s support tanking among key voter groups.

The Republican presidential nominee has seen dismal poll numbers since a string of women came forward earlier this month to accuse him of sexual assault or inappropriate behavior in the past.

He has also stirred controversy by refusing to say that he will accept the result of the Nov. 8 election no matter what, calling the process “rigged.”

Clinton, the Democratic former secretary of state, leads 50 percent to 38 percent in a four-way contest with two minor party candidates, according to a national ABC News poll.

It was up from Clinton’s 4 percentage point edge in an ABC News/Washington Post poll conducted 10 days ago.

Trump held a small 47-43 percent lead among white Americans, a group that Republican Mitt Romney won by 20 points in the 2012 election.

Republican candidates must have strong support from white voters if they want to win, with nonwhite voters overwhelmingly favoring Democratic candidates.

Clinton leads 55-35 percent among women, and has doubled her lead to 32 points among college-educated white women — a group strongly critical of Trump’s response to allegations of inappropriate behavior.

The poll even showed Clinton leading for the first time among men, 44 to 41 percent — although that lead is within the poll’s margin of error.

With just over two weeks to go before Election Day, the two White House hopefuls are targeting key battleground states like Florida, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Team Clinton is hoping for a landslide win, even holding out hope of taking back control of at least one of the two houses of Congress from the Republicans.

“We’re not taking anything for granted at all,” campaign manager Robby Mook told Fox News Sunday.

“Secretary Clinton at the beginning of this campaign said she wanted to help all candidates up and down the ballot. So we’re running a coordinated campaign, working hard with gubernatorial, Senate and House candidates. But we’re not — you know, this is not over yet.”

Early voting has begun in several states, and the initial details were positive, Mook said.

“We feel very, very good about what we’ve seen so far. … And we’re encouraged also by who is turning out.”

Trump has tried to change the narrative, on Saturday outlining his plan for his first 100 days in office, including a pledge to create 25 million jobs and cut taxes for middle-class Americans.

“The fact is that this race is not over,” Trump’s campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, told Fox News on Sunday, outlining a plan to win crucial battleground states.

“He’s not — we’re not giving up. We know we can win this.”

Trump’s son, Eric, said polls don’t reflect the support of people who haven’t been on voter rolls for years but will turn out on Election Day to support the populist candidate.

“I’m so incredibly proud. He’s carried the weight of this country for the last 18 months. I happen to think we’re going to win,” Eric Trump said on ABC.

“We’re talking about what’s at stake in the election, drawing contrast, but we’re giving people something to vote for — not just against,” Clinton said late Saturday.

Conscious that winning the minority vote will help lead her to victory, the 68-year-old Clinton headed to a mainly black church Sunday in Durham, North Carolina — one of the swing states up for grabs.

President Barack Obama won the southern state by a razor-thin margin in 2008, but lost it to Mitt Romney four years later. Team Clinton is pulling out all the stops to put it back in the Democratic win column.

Before a congregation that included Sybrina Fulton — the mother of slain unarmed black teen Trayvon Martin, whose death shocked America in 2012 — Clinton called for awareness of the “systemic racism” seen across the country.

“If we are honest with each other, we know we face the continuing discrimination against African-Americans and in particular young African-Americans,” she said.

“These conversations can be painful for everybody, but we have got to have them.”

She accused her Republican opponent of painting “a bleak picture of our inner cities” and ignoring the successes of black leaders “in every field and every walk of life.”

Clinton is leading nationally in both two-way and four-way contests by an average of about 6 points, according to RealClearPolitics. She is also ahead in several crucial battleground states, including Pennsylvania and Florida.

But the 70-year-old Trump is clinging to a slight edge in traditionally Republican strongholds like Texas, where he has a three-point lead.

The new ABC News poll also said 69 percent of likely voters disapprove of Trump’s response to questions about his treatment of women, after a series of women alleged he either groped or forcibly kissed them in years past.

Trump has strongly denied those allegations, and on Saturday threatened to sue the “liars” who came forward with claims about his past behavior.

Team Clinton is gunning for a landslide win, using its momentum to push ahead in the battle for control of Congress. Both the Senate and the House of Representatives are now in Republican hands.

Beyond Clinton’s appearances in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte, she had powerful surrogates on the campaign trail Sunday — her husband, former President Bill, in Florida, and Obama in Nevada.

On Sunday, Trump will stage a rally in Naples, Florida — a must-win state for the Republican if he has any chance of winning the presidency.

He also received his first endorsement from a major American newspaper: The Las Vegas Review-Journal, which said he would bring a “corporate sensibility and a steadfast determination” to Washington.

“Mr. Trump represents neither the danger his critics claim nor the magic elixir many of his supporters crave,” the paper wrote, adding he would instead shake up the U.S. capital’s “political elites.”