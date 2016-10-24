LDP-affiliated candidates win Tokyo, Fukuoka Lower House by-elections by wide margins

Two candidates affiliated with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party won by large margins in Sunday’s single-seat by-elections for Lower House constituencies in Tokyo and Fukuoka Prefecture, potentially giving momentum for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to dissolve the chamber for a snap election early next year.

The LDP’s Masaru Wakasa, a close aide to Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, won in the Tokyo No. 10 district, while Jiro Hatoyama, the son of late internal affairs minister Kunio Hatoyama, secured the Fukuoka No. 6 district. Although Hatoyama ran as an independent, the LDP endorsed him minutes after his victory was reported.

“I’d like to do my best for national politics,” Wakasa told supporters Sunday night in Tokyo.

Koike, meanwhile, said the result is a message from Tokyoites to push forward the “grand reform” in the capital.

The first national-level elections since July’s Upper House race are seen as a barometer of public support for Abe’s policies.

Since July, Abe has reshuffled his Cabinet and the ruling bloc has passed more economic measures under the Abenomics banner, moved to swiftly ratify the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement and begun talks on revising the nation’s pacifist Constitution.

“Let us, the government and the party, unite as one to fulfill public expectations,” Abe told LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai over the phone, Nikai said.

Sunday’s victories for the ruling LDP dealt a heavy blow for the main opposition force, the Democratic Party, which has gone through a leadership change following its lackluster performance in the Upper House poll.

The new leadership, helmed by former administrative reform minister Renho, has stuck with the strategy of campaigning together with the Japanese Communist Party, Liberal Party and Social Democratic Party. The four parties unsuccessfully backed single candidates in both Tokyo and Fukuoka, forcing critics to doubt the effectiveness of the strategy.

The campaign for the Tokyo No. 10 district has offered the LDP a chance to mend fences with Koike, who vacated the seat for her successful run in the Tokyo gubernatorial election without the party’s blessing.

Wakasa, 59, broke ranks with the LDP mainstream by stumping for Koike during her gubernatorial campaign.

Voter turnout for the Tokyo election was 34.85 percent, while that for Fukuoka was 45.46, both of which marked a record low for each constituency.

Wakasa’s main competitor was 40-year-old Yosuke Suzuki, a former journalist with NHK, who ran with the backing of the four opposition parties. Wakasa gained 75,755 votes, compred to Suzuki’s 47,141 votes.

In the Fukuoka constituency, the LDP vote was split between two candidates.

Trying to distance itself from a local political power struggle, the LDP’s headquarters in Tokyo refrained from endorsing Hatoyama, 37, the former mayor of the city of Okawa, or 35-year-old Ken Kurauchi, secretary to an Upper House lawmaker.

The LDP-aligned candidates were up against opposition-backed Fumiko Arai, 49, a former staffer at the Japanese Consulate General in the southern Indian city of Chennai.

Hatoyama won 106,531 votes, against Kurauchi’s 22,253 votes, while Arai gained 40,020 votes.

Campaigning in both locations largely centered on the broader battle between the ruling and opposition parties, rather than each candidate’s particular qualities.