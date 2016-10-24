Osprey noise levels measured at GSDF’s Kisarazu camp in Chiba Prefecture

Noise levels from a U.S. Marine Corps. MV-22 Osprey were measured Monday when it arrived at the Ground Self-Defense Force’s camp in Kisarazu, Chiba Prefecture.

The GSDF plans to introduce the tilt-rotor transport aircraft in stages beginning in late fiscal 2018, and the Kisarazu camp will be used as a maintenance base for GSDF and U.S. Marine Corps Ospreys.

Osprey aircraft currently deployed at U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa Prefecture will undergo regular maintenance starting in January in hangars at the Kisarazu camp. Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. will conduct the maintenance.

The municipal government and the assembly in Kisarazu have asked the Defense Ministry to measure Osprey noise levels to evaluate their impact on the environment.

On Monday, an Osprey — the first to arrive at the base — circled over the camp and hovered above the runway while ministry personnel measured the noise.

During the exercise, GSDF pilots also flew a CH-47 helicopter over the base so that its noise level could be compared with that of the Osprey.

U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy held talks with Kisarazu Mayor Yoshikuni Watanabe at the camp and expressed her gratitude to the city for hosting the Osprey maintenance program.

Kennedy said the Japan-U.S. defense treaty is significant for the global security structure, and the support of local communities is essential for specific work carried out under the treaty. She signaled the United States’ readiness to make its best efforts to address local concerns.

The Japan-U.S. guidelines for defense cooperation, revised last year, call for strengthening the mechanism for repair and maintenance of common equipment.

With an eye to smoothly introducing the Ospreys and strengthening the interoperability of the SDF and U.S. military, GSDF personnel will attend maintenance sessions on the aircraft to acquire know-how.

Ospreys will receive an overhaul every five years. Five to 10 planes are likely to undergo maintenance each year.

The Kisarazu Municipal Government has called on the Defense Ministry to examine the results of the noise measurements and then conclude an agreement with the U.S. on specific operations, such as operating hours and flight routes.