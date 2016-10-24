South Korean leader proposes revising Constitution to let president serve more than one term

President Park Geun-hye on Monday called for constitutional reform that could allow future presidents to serve multiple terms — a sensitive issue for a country tainted by memories of long-term, autocratic rule.

While its constitution grants enormous power to the executive, South Korea is one of the only economically advanced liberal democracies to restrict the presidency to a single five-year term, with no possibility of re-election.

The limit was set back in 1987 as South Korea transitioned to democracy after decades of military-backed dictatorships — including one by Park’s father, Park Chung-hee — and sought to pre-empt any return to extended periods of authoritarian control.

Critics say the cap has outlived its use and rendered the executive office perpetually unstable, allowing little time or motivation for consensus-building as presidents push hard on legacy issues with no concern about re-election.

During a televised parliamentary address Monday, Park — the nation’s first female president — called the current constitution outdated and said the government should begin discussion to lay the groundwork for its revision.

“The constitution on a five-year single term presidency may have been appropriate in the past during democratization,” Park told lawmakers.

“But now it has turned into a jacket that does not fit.”

Without mentioning a specific agenda, Park said she will set up a government committee to push through a constitutional revision before the end of her term in early 2018.

Her presidential office stressed that there was no possibility of Park herself running for a second term.

“Under the current constitution, the revision will not apply to the current president,” presidential spokesman Kim Dong-jo said.

Critics quickly jumped on Park’s overture, saying it appears aimed at diverting public attention away from a snowballing corruption scandal involving her associates.

Park’s approval ratings have dropped to new lows amid allegations that a purported longtime confidant used her connection to Park to push companies to make massive contributions to set up two nonprofit foundations. Park has also faced a separate corruption scandal involving a senior aide.

The main liberal opposition party issued a statement criticizing Park’s proposal, saying it will not take part in any discussions on constitutional change that appear meant to distract from the scandals.

“What matters is the timing. Why does President Park propose a constitutional change at a time when she faces so many problems (involving her associates)?” said Kim Sung-joo, an honorary professor at Seoul’s Sungkyunkwan University.

The proposal was something of an about-face for Park, who had previously labeled opposition calls for constitutional reform as a “black hole” that would paralyze the government at a time of economic slowdown.

The president, whose popularity ratings have plunged in recent months, said changes are needed to ease the highly confrontational nature of domestic politics.

“Under the current system where confrontation and division are preventing us from taking a step forward, we cannot guarantee a bright future for South Korea,” she said.

Park also said that the current system makes it difficult for the government to maintain continuity of policies, including on rival North Korea.

“Through the single-term presidency, it is difficult to maintain policy continuance, see results of policy and engage in unified foreign policy,” Park said.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have surged after the North’s fifth and most powerful nuclear test last month and the spate of missile launches this year.

A Realmeter poll released in June found 70 percent of South Koreans think the existing constitution should be revised and 40 percent say allowing a president to serve two four-year terms is more desirable.

In South Korea, the president or parliament can propose an amendment, which has to be approved by a two-thirds majority in the single-chamber assembly, and then accepted in a national referendum.

“I’ve reached a conclusion that we can no longer delay discussing amending the constitution, which was also my campaign promise, to break down limits we face in the big picture for the Republic of Korea’s sustainable development,” Park said.

Despite broad public consensus about the need to change the national charter, it is not clear how debate over constitutional reform will play out, with political power in South Korea split between a powerful presidency and a fractious parliament.

Other politicians besides Park have also been calling for a two-term presidency to allow for more stable implementation of long-term policy.

Critics of a strong presidency want to create a parliamentary system in which a prime minister would have more executive power than the country’s president.

Any move to secure a longer stay in office for the South Korean president could mirror apparent trends in China and Japan, where both countries’ leaders, Xi Jinping in Beijing and Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, are reportedly interested in extending their terms.