Voting in Tokyo, Fukuoka Lower House by-elections kicks off

Voting began Sunday in by-elections for two single-seat Lower House constituencies in Tokyo and Fukuoka Prefecture — with the timing of the next House of Representatives election potentially hinging on the results.

The first national-level elections since July’s Upper House race are expect to be a barometer for public support of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s policies.

If Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party wins big, speculation is likely to grow even more that he will dissolve the Lower House for a snap election as early as January.

Since July, Abe has reshuffled his Cabinet and the ruling bloc has passed more economic measures under the Abenomics banner, moved to swiftly ratify the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement and begun talks on revising the nation’s pacifist Constitution.

The main opposition Democratic Party, meanwhile, has gone through a leadership change following its lackluster performance in the Upper House poll.

The new leadership, helmed by former administrative reform minister Renho, has stuck with the strategy of campaigning together with the Japanese Communist Party, Liberal Party and Social Democratic Party. The four parties are backing single candidates in both Tokyo and Fukuoka.

The campaign for the Tokyo No. 10 district has offered the LDP a chance to mend fences with Gov. Yuriko Koike, who vacated the seat for her successful run in the metropolis’ gubernatorial election without the party’s blessing.

Running with the endorsement of the LDP’s junior coalition partner Komeito is 59-year-old LDP lawmaker Masaru Wakasa, who broke ranks with the LDP mainstream by stumping for Koike during her gubernatorial campaign.

Wakasa’s main competition is 40-year-old Yosuke Suzuki, a former journalist with public broadcaster NHK, who has the backing of the four opposition parties.

In the Fukuoka constituency, left open after former Justice Minister Kunio Hatoyama’s death in June, the LDP vote is likely to be split between two candidates.

Neither Jiro Hatoyama, 37, son of the late Hatoyama and a former mayor of the city of Okawa in the district, or 35-year-old Ken Kurauchi, secretary to an Upper House lawmaker, has received the party’s endorsement.

If either Hatoyama or Kurauchi wins, the LDP is expected to give its post-election backing to the victor.

The LDP-aligned candidates are up against opposition-backed Fumiko Arai, 49, a former staffer at Japan’s Consulate General in the southern Indian city of Chennai.

Campaigning in both locations has largely centered on the broader battle between the ruling and opposition parties rather than each candidate’s particular qualities.

While speculation has been building about the possibility of a Lower House election ahead of an ordinary Diet session set to begin in January, heavyweights in the government have remained mum, noting only that any decision to dissolve the chamber is at Abe’s discretion — and that he may do so at any time.