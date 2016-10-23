One dead after at least two explosions rock park in Utsunomiya, north of Tokyo

One person was found dead Sunday after at least two explosions rocked a park in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, local police said.

Three other people were injured in the park, where a festival had been underway, authorities said.

Cars were found burning in a parking lot at around 11:30 a.m., according to police, but the cause of the blazes was not immediately known.

One of the explosions took place at Utsunomiyajoshi Park’s bicycle parking lot, where the body was found, NHK quoted police as saying. The body had been badly damaged in the blast and ensuing fire, it said.

The event, which taught traditional culture, was canceled.

Photos posted to social media showed columns of black smoke and the charred remains of two vehicles parked next to each other.