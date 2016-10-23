Aussie rape victim describes Japanese police response as a century behind

Japanese authorities are a century behind their U.S. and European counterparts in terms of response to rape victims, Catherine Jane Fisher, who was raped by a U.S. serviceman in Japan in 2002, said in a lecture.

As early as the 1960s, schools in Australia have been teaching students to immediately go to police if they are raped, Fisher, who is from Australia and has been living in Japan for more than 30 years, said in Japanese in a speech Saturday at Aoyama Gakuin University in Tokyo.

Fisher said that she therefore went to a Kanagawa Prefectural Police office for help soon after the 2002 incident in Yokosuka. But officers there used disrespectful language with her, telling her to find the offender herself and show her injuries if she had any.

Fisher then found the U.S. serviceman, who fled to his home country, on her own, filed a lawsuit against him there and won the suit more than 10 years after the filing. During the trial, it was revealed that the U.S. military instructed the offender to go back home after the incident.

She criticized the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement, which makes it possible for U.S. troops who commit crimes in Japan to flee back to the United States.

Fisher supports a revision of the agreement called for by many people in Okinawa Prefecture, which hosts the bulk of U.S. bases in Japan and has seen a number high-profile crimes by U.S. soldiers and personnel take place.

The SOFA agreement stipulates that U.S. servicemen in Japan must “respect” Japanese laws. But Fisher said the agreement should be amended to change “respect” to “obey.”

Also in the speech, Fisher criticized the Japanese media for using obscure language when reporting rape cases.

Victims cannot reveal their faces or names, she said, adding that such a society is a little bit outdated.

Fisher is now seeking volunteers to help her set up a rape crisis center that is open around the clock.