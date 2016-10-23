Expect greater dangers abroad, Abe warns SDF at troop review

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday warned the Self-Defense Forces that they would soon face greater dangers overseas under his administration’s divisive security laws.

“You will be assigned new duties under the legislation. They are duties to protect the precious peace,” Abe said in his capacity as commander-in-chief during a troop review at the Ground Self-Defense Force’s Asaka garrison, which straddles Tokyo and Saitama Prefecture.

Troops are “fully performing duties that could be risky and thus cannot be done by anybody else,” he said.

Abe said he wants the SDF to continue its international role under his banner of “proactive pacifism.”

A GSDF unit engaged is currently deployed in war-torn South Sudan based on, South Sudan to perform road improvement work and other engineering duties as part of a U.N. peacekeeping mission in the African country.

The government is studying whether to use the security laws to impose rescue missions on the unit as he pursues his quest to turn the purely defensive force into a formal standing army.

The new tasks are expected to include the armed rescue of foreign troops and civilians in areas apart from SDF activities who are on the same U.N. mission, should they come under attack.

Abe stressed that the new laws are improving the Japan-U.S. alliance at a time when Japan is facing great risk from North Korea.