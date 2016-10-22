Government to conduct survey on medical services for foreign patients in preparation for Tokyo Olympics

The health ministry is set to conduct the first large-scale survey on the nation’s medical infrastructure for foreign patients as part of its efforts to improve services ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, ministry sources said Saturday.

Targeting some 4,000 hospitals and other medical facilities nationwide, the survey will assess records of past medical treatment given to foreign nationals.

Foreign visitors to Japan reached a record 19.74 million in 2015 and medical demand from non-Japanese in the country has been increasing.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry is hoping to utilize the results of the survey not only for improving medical services for tourists and foreign residents but also for those who travel Japan to receive medical treatment in a practice that is called medical tourism.

The survey will cover medical institutions, including those that accept emergency patients, as well as about 300 local city and prefectural governments, according to the ministry, which is planning to compile the results by the end of the year.

In addition to the number of foreign patients that were accepted at each facility, the survey will find out the number of tourists and foreign residents, the ratio of those who can speak Japanese as well as the availability of interpreters and coordinators to guide them through the process, the sources said.

The survey will ask local governments about measures they are implementing to promote the acceptance of foreign patients as well as challenges they face so as improve services at medical facilities.

The ministry said that foreign visitors to Japan have complained there are only a few hospitals where they can communicate properly with medical staff while staff at such facilities have raised concerns over the difficulties they have in appropriately diagnosing or treating patients due to the language barrier.

However, it is not easy to secure medical interpreters and other personnel due to restraints on budgets and human resources.

In April 2014, the ministry launched a project that subsidizes costs related to interpreters and the translation of medical records and letters of consent.

Local governments have also started to train interpreters, the ministry said.