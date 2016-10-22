Quake aid trickles in as Tottori rumbles on

Local governments in western Honshu on Saturday started sending relief supplies to people affected a day earlier by the magnitude-6.6 earthquake in Tottori Prefecture and surrounding areas.

Government officials delivered food and blankets to people staying in evacuation shelters.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday, over 2,800 evacuees were staying in shelters in Tottori, including Kurayoshi and town of Yurihama, which took the most damage. Some people spent the night in their cars.

The earthquake, which occurred at 2:07 p.m. Friday, left 15 people injured and damaged buildings and homes, according to the Tottori Prefectural Government.

“In badly jolted areas, the risks of house collapses and landslides seem to be elevated,” said Gen Aoki, director of the Meteorological Agency’s Earthquake and Tsunami Observation Division.

An 86-year-old man from the town of Miasa went missing on Friday but was found near his home on Saturday.

The agency warned that the area could face more quakes of up to lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale to 7 during the next week.

The agency said since Friday’s quake, more than 140 smaller temblors occurred. Among them, one magnitude-6 quake shook the area, and six with an intensity of 4 were recorded.

Of the houses damaged in Tottori, three were destroyed in the town of Hokuei and 161 partially collapsed near Kurayoshi and Yurihama, according to officials.

As some people sustained injuries due to falling roof tiles, the government in neighboring Hyogo Prefecture sent about 1,000 blue tarps to affected areas for makeshift repairs to the roofs.

Kurayoshi has set up a volunteer center to clean up debris.

Around 77,000 households in Tottori and Okayama prefectures were temporarily without electricity Friday, but power was fully restored by around 5:40 p.m. the same day, according to Chugoku Electric Power Co.

“I couldn’t sleep at all, due to continued aftershocks,” said Masami Taniguchi, 74, who stayed overnight in an elementary school’s gymnasium in Kurayoshi with his wife and some 300 others.

Noting that two major temblors measuring the maximum of 7 on the Japanese scale occurred within days in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, in April, Taniguchi said, “We can’t go home because we are afraid of such an event.”

Mariko Kawamoto, a 32-year-old housewife, evacuated with her three children, who are between the ages of 4 and 7.

“My kids look all right, but seem to have felt very scared,” she said. “I hope the seismic activity will subside soon. … We want to go home early.”