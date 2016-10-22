Junko Tabei, first woman to climb Mt. Everest, dies at 77

Japanese mountaineer Junko Tabei, who in 1975 became the first woman to conquer Mt. Everest, died of peritoneal cancer at a Saitama hospital Thursday morning, her family said. She was 77.

Even after summiting the world’s highest peak (8,848 meters) at the age of 35, the Fukushima native continued to climb into her 70s, scaling mountains in over 60 countries and regions.

In 1992, she became the first woman to complete the “Seven Summits,” the ascension of the highest point on each of the seven continents.

Before attaining fame, Tabei, a graduate of Showa Women’s University, trained as a member of a mountaineers’ club that was established to promote climbing abroad by women.

In 1995, she was honored by Japan’s prime minister, and in 2008, she was awarded the 2008 Mountain Hero Award by the Mountain Institute in Washington, according to her website.

To help lift the spirits of survivors of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, Tabei promoted climbing in the mountains of Fukushima Prefecture, one of the hardest hit areas in the disaster.

She authored a number of books including one on aging and an autobiography in which she wrote about her quest to conquer mountains as a housewife.