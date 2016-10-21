Nintendo releases video of new game crossover product Switch

Nintendo on Thursday released the name and video image of its yet-to-be launched video game product called Switch.

The product, to be launched next March, is aimed at breaking the boundary between portable and console games. It had been previously called by its code name NX.

Users will be able to play Switch by connecting it to a TV, or using it as a portable gadget, like the Nintendo DS or Game Boy.

Although details have yet to be announced, the three-minute video uploaded on Nintendo’s corporate website at 11 p.m. Wednesday shows an actor playing the gaming system at home via TV, and converting it into a portable device by using a controller called the Joy-Con. When played without a TV screen, a user needs to attach two small controller pieces — Joy-Con (R) and Joy-Con (L) — on both sides of a hand-size monitor.

The PR video also shows him playing the device inside an airplane and elsewhere.

The product can be played by two players simultaneously.

When playing on a TV screen, users slot the main device into a dock.

The video also shows the actor playing the latest edition of “The Legend of Zelda” software series.

The product’s success will hinge on how many and what kind of software can be lined up. In an article published in September, tech website Gizmodo claimed “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” will be released on the same day as Switch’s launch, and that a new addition to the Pokemon series will be released sometime next year.

Further details, including the product’s price, have yet to be announced.