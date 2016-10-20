Osaka’s Yodogawa Ward serving as municipal model for supporting LGBT rights

As more municipalities address the issue of sexual diversity, the Yodogawa Ward Office in Osaka is attracting visitors from other institutions after it became the first municipality in Japan to declare support for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in 2013.

The ward has been implementing measures to help LGBT people after ward chief Masafumi Sakaki met former U.S. Consul General for Osaka-Kobe Patrick Linehan, who is gay, to discuss the issue. The ward opened a helpline and a community events space for such people, and put up a rainbow sign, recognized as a symbol for LGBT people, at barrier-free restrooms in the ward office.

After Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward assembly passed a statute in March last year enabling the ward to offer certificates to same-sex couples, officials of regional municipalities, assemblies and companies nationwide began visiting the Yodogawa Ward Office. The office has accepted some 60 such visits since last year, including those from a university and the Legislative Bureau of the House of Representatives, ward officials said.

“First and foremost, it is necessary to acknowledge the fact that 5 to 7 percent of the population are LGBT people,” said Masahide Shirakata, 51, a ward official in charge of the support measures. He admitted that he himself had prejudices and hesitated to face the issue at first, but realized through communicating with LGBT people that it is a human rights problem.

Shirakata said many officials of other municipalities ask whether there was any opposition from local residents. “We should be aware that some people are deprived of the rights to live as people. We must not overlook this issue as an administrative body,” he said.