Mosul civilians report new atrocities as Islamic State girds for onslaught, goes underground

On the eerily quiet streets of Mosul, fighters from the Islamic State group are killing suspected spies, blocking roads and planting bombs ahead of a showdown with Iraqi forces.

Residents who have endured more than two years of militant rule describe a city under siege, and they say a new sense of terror has set in since Iraq announced the start of a long-anticipated operation to liberate its second-largest city.

Three residents who spoke with The Associated Press by telephone described a ghost town where people only venture out to buy basic goods that are increasingly running low.

They said large groups of IS militants have left the city in recent weeks, but those who remain have become increasingly brutal, killing anyone suspected of trying to communicate with the outside world. For that reason, the residents spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing for their safety.

“The situation inside Mosul is terrifying,” said one of them, a merchant. He said he has stocked food, water and cooking gas for 40 days and bought an oven to bake bread.

IS released a propaganda video Tuesday showing bustling streets in Mosul, with residents going about their business, including one grilling meat over open coals, and saying all is well.

The individuals who spoke to AP painted a very different picture.

They say IS militants patrol Mosul’s streets on bicycles or motorbikes to make for smaller targets from the air. Other fighters are preparing for war by closing roads with sand berms and concrete walls, and readying barrels of oil and tires to set ablaze in order to obscure the visibility of warplanes from the U.S.-led coalition.

The extremists also have grown increasingly paranoid and violent. On Sunday evening, a resident said the fighters shot a man twice in the head in front of his family and neighbors. His crime: possession of a SIM card for a cellphone.

A few days earlier, five men accused of spying were killed by a firing squad in a public square.

Mosul is completely dark at night because IS forbids the use of any generators, fearing the lights could draw airstrikes.

“Every minute passes like a year,” said a father of three.

Residents heard about the start of the offensive on the radio, he said, with the city rattled by airstrikes on its outskirts.

“We have mixed feelings. We are happy that we will eventually be liberated from Daesh and afraid of what will happen afterward,” the father said, using the Arabic acronym for IS.

“The recent airstrikes are really shaking the ground and houses,” another resident said. “My wife prays and recites verses from the holy Quran when airstrikes start, while children cry. We are afraid that one of these airstrikes might hit us.”

Fearing a mass exodus from the city, which is still home to 1 million people, the coalition has dropped leaflets telling people to stay inside. Human rights groups worry many will run from Mosul to other areas held by IS out of fear they could be treated even worse by their purported liberators.

“A lot of people are going to flee,” said Berkis Wille, the senior Iraq researcher for Human Rights Watch, which also is in contact with people inside the city. “A lot of them are extremely fearful of what the battle might bring.”

That’s because the array of forces converging on Mosul, a mainly Sunni Arab city, includes government-sanctioned Shiite militias who have been accused of abuses in Sunni areas, as well as newly formed fighting units from minority groups like the Yazidis who were brutalized by IS.

Sunni Arabs who stayed in Mosul under IS rule fear they will be treated like supporters of the extremist group, Wille said. They point to the recapture of Ramadi, which was almost entirely reduced to rubble, and Fallujah, where rights groups say hundreds of men fleeing the city were detained or tortured, or simply disappeared.

Amnesty International said in a report released Tuesday that thousands of Sunni Arabs fleeing areas held by IS have been subjected to abuses by paramilitary and government forces. It highlighted an incident in which 12 men and boys were shot and killed outside Fallujah after surrendering to men wearing military and federal police uniforms; another 73 men and boys from the same tribe are still missing, it added.

The London-based group cited an incident in Saqlawiya, also near Fallujah, in which militiamen seized about 1,300 men and older boys. Three days later, more than 600 were transferred to local officials bearing signs of torture.

“Survivors interviewed by Amnesty International said they were held at an abandoned farmhouse, beaten with various objects, including shovels, and denied food and water,” the group said. It said the report was based on interviews with more than 470 former detainees, witnesses and relatives of those killed, missing or detained.

When asked about the Amnesty report at a news conference, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said he had not read it and expressed skepticism about previous reports of such abuses by rights groups.

Iraq has “zero tolerance toward human rights violations, and we insist on this,” he said. “The government is taking every step to prevent and stop human rights violations, by either security forces or other forces. And we have made people accountable for their crimes.”

The farming village pf Badana east of Mosul was turned into a bunker during more than two years of Islamic State rule: A network of tunnels and cramped living quarters betrays an extremist group increasingly forced to operate underground by a punishing air campaign and mounting territorial losses.

Wrested from IS control on the first day of the offensive to retake Iraq’s second-largest city, Badana offers a glimpse of the battle ahead. Above ground, walls were shredded by airstrikes and artillery, homes were stained black with soot and the buildings still standing had been looted.

Below ground, bags of fresh vegetables lay on the floor of a cooking area and a bowl of eggs sat beside a crude stove, suggesting the fighters managed to maintain supply lines up until days before their defeat.

“They spent their lives in these tunnels,” said Tahseen Muhammed Sharif, a 35-year-old Kurdish fighter who said the Kurdish forces who drove the militants out of the village also found ammunition inside the tunnel network, which they seized.

“I can’t imagine living like this,” he added, sifting through kitchen refuse beside a pot of chickpeas still sitting on the stove. “There is a definite difference between us and them — their behavior, it’s outside human behavior.”

A small unit of Iraqi Kurdish fighters tasked with holding the territory in and around Badana were camped Tuesday in a field behind a row of armored vehicles on the village’s edge. While free of IS fighters, the area remains littered with dozens of booby-trapped explosives. Kurdish fighters moving along the narrow village roads stuck to paths they had already used and walked in single file.

When Iraqi forces reach Mosul, Patrick Martin of the Institute for the Study of War in Washington said they should expect to see similar complex defenses like the tunnel networks and booby-trapped explosives in Badana, but on a much greater scale.

“They’re making sure that whenever the operation to retake the city commences it will be extremely difficult for the security forces to do so,” Martin said, adding that while there are reports of some IS fighters fleeing Mosul, the group has also displayed a willingness to defend the city by mobilizing car bombs, suicide bombers and building trenches.

When IS fighters moved into the territory around Mosul more than two years ago, the group attacked with convoys that traversed the open desert and held parades in the city center. Now, faced with punishing airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition, the fighters have been forced to change tactics, melting into civilian populations and building networks of tunnels under residential areas so they could move without being seen from above.

After a string of victories over the past year, Iraqi ground forces have pushed IS out of more than half the territory the group once held in Iraq, with close support from the U.S.-led coalition. Now, with the launch of the campaign to retake Mosul, the extremists’ main stronghold, Iraqi forces are again operating under coalition air cover.

During the first day of the operation, the most complex for Iraq’s military since the withdrawal of U.S. troops in 2011, Kurdish forces say they retook nine villages and pushed the frontline back 8 km (5 miles).

But like Badana, those villages were almost completely empty of civilians, allowing coalition warplanes to largely clear the territory from the air.

In the center of the village on Tuesday, a group of Kurdish fighters gathered around the bodies of two IS militants killed in an airstrike a day earlier, some crouching down to snap selfies.

Lt. Col. Fariq Hama Faraj said he and his men celebrated their victory the day before and have since received orders that they will not advance any further in the Mosul fight.

“Our task if finished,” he said, adding that he doesn’t believe this will be the last time he fights the Islamic State group.

“They will come back with a new name and they’ll be more extreme and more barbaric,” he said, ducking a downed power line as he walked through the ruined village back to his camp.

“If you look to the history of these organizations we see that each one is more extreme than the last.”

