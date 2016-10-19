As Beijing-Manila ties warm, China may give Filipino fishermen access to key South China Sea fishing area

China will consider giving Filipino fishermen conditional access to disputed waters in the South China Sea after the presidents of the two countries meet in Beijing this week, two Chinese sources with ties to the leadership said.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte plans to raise the plight of Filipino fishermen when he meets his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Thursday, a Philippine official said.

China seized Scarborough Shoal — claimed by Beijing as Huangyan Island and by Manila as Panatag — in 2012, denying Philippine fishermen access to its rich fishing grounds.

The seizure formed part of a case the Philippines took to the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague, which in July rejected China’s territorial claims over much of the South China Sea, including its assertion of a 200-mile (320 km) exclusive economic zone around the disputed Spratly Islands.

China immediately declared the ruling “null and void” but said it is time to get talks started again between the countries directly involved in the territorial disputes to reach a peaceful resolution.

Arriving at his hotel in Beijing, Duterte told reporters he expects to achieve “plenty of happiness for my country” during his trip to China.

Asked about the South China Sea dispute, he said: “No, that is not one of the topics on the agenda. It might crop up but it is going to be a soft landing for everyone. No impositions.”

Beijing is now considering making a concession to Duterte, whose rapprochement with China since taking office on June 30 marks an astonishing reversal in recent Philippine foreign policy.

“Everybody can go, but there will be conditions,” one of the Chinese sources who speaks regularly with senior officials said, referring to Chinese and Filipino fishermen.

Asked what the conditions will be, the source said: “The two countries would have to form working groups to iron out details.”

It was unclear, however, if China will agree to joint coast guard patrols.

The sources did not say what, if anything, China might demand from Manila in exchange for the fishing concession.

“It will be a return to the Arroyo days,” the second Chinese source said, referring to the administration of former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, when fishermen from both countries had access to waters near Scarborough Shoal.

If all goes according to script, fishery cooperation will be one of more than 10 broad framework agreements the two countries are set to sign during Duterte’s visit, the sources said, without giving further details.

The Foreign Ministry in Manila said it has “no comment at this time.”

Duterte was due to return home Friday.

In an editorial Tuesday, China’s nationalistic Global Times newspaper called on the government to “reciprocate Duterte’s overture” by giving the Philippines access to fishing grounds near Scarborough Shoal — a move that would imply such rights were China’s to give.

“Filipino fishermen fish on a shoestring and are unlikely to jeopardize the ecosystem of China’s waters,” the paper said.

China has overlapping claims in the South China Sea with Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The United States, along with Japan and other powers, want to ensure Beijing does not interfere with free navigation in the strategic South China Sea, which connects the Indian and Pacific oceans and through which flows $5 trillion of trade a year.

U.S. Navy ships have conducted “freedom of navigation” operations around artificial islands China has been building in the disputed Spratly Islands, which mostly consist of coral reefs and tidal features in the South China Sea.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi did not answer directly when asked Tuesday whether China will offer any concessions to the Philippines on the South China Sea, including fishing rights around Scarborough Shoal.

“China’s position on the South China Sea is clear and consistent. There is no change and there will be no change. This position accords with historical facts and international law,” Wang said at a news conference with his New Zealand counterpart.

Wang, however, was upbeat about Duterte’s trip.

“This will be a historic visit and a new beginning in China-Philippines relations,” the foreign minister said.

China’s ambassador to Manila, Zhao Jianhua, said Friday a budding bilateral friendship could boost chances of removing one of their biggest bones of contention in the South China Sea.

But on Sunday, Duterte said he would raise the Hague ruling and vowed not to surrender any sovereignty, comments that will not sit comfortably with Beijing.

Philippine Supreme Court senior associate Justice Antonio Carpio warned that Duterte could be impeached if he gives up the country’s sovereignty over the Scarborough Shoal, according to Philippine media.

China’s objective is to jointly develop resources in the South China Sea with its neighbors, said Lu Xiang, an international relations expert at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a government think tank. “Disputes with any neighbor are not conducive for China,” he said when asked what China wants in exchange for any concession to Duterte.

“We need a better external environment,” Lu said.

Under Duterte’s predecessor, Benigno Aquino III, the decades-old U.S.-Philippine alliance had flourished. A quarter-century after a wave of anti-U.S. nationalism forced the closure of American military bases in the Philippines, Manila was poised to allow more access for U.S. forces to counter an assertive China — an important boost for President Barack Obama’s “pivot” placing more emphasis on the Asia-Pacific.

Those gains now hang in the balance, although the Obama administration says it would welcome a reduction in the China-Philippine tensions that had spiraled over the disputed South China Sea, increasing the risk of a military conflict that could embroil the U.S., which has a mutual defense treaty with the Philippines.

“The prospect of the Philippines pulling out of a long stretch of very tense relations with Beijing is a desirable one,” Daniel Russel, top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, told reporters in Washington last week.

Although the U.S. and China are often portrayed as great powers vying for the loyalty of small nations in Asia, neither side wants a confrontation. But there’s uncertainty in Washington about where the talks between Duterte and Xi will lead.

In a separate editorial Wednesday, the Global Times criticized Washington for treating Manila “as a pawn,” adding that Duterte was “redesigning Philippine foreign policy based on Philippine interests.”

Beijing has also enthusiastically endorsed Duterte’s war on drugs, which has seen more than 3,700 people killed and led the International Criminal Court to warn that those responsible could face charges.

China, which has frequently been criticized for its own approach to drug users, “is his best partner in the anti-drug fight,” the paper wrote.

Also Wednesday, a van belonging to Philippine police rammed protesters as an anti-U.S. rally turned violent outside the American Embassy in Manila.

Several people were left bloodied and at least three student activists were taken to a hospital after they were run over by the van, which was being driven by a police officer, protest leader Renato Reyes said.

Associated Press TV footage showed the van repeatedly ramming the protesters as it drove wildly back and forth after activists surrounded and started hitting the vehicle with wooden batons they seized from police.

The protesters, consisting of students, workers and tribespeople, were demanding an end to the presence of visiting U.S. troops in the Philippines and to support a call by Duterte for a foreign policy not dependent on the U.S..