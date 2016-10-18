Lawmakers visit Tokyo’s war-linked Yasukuni Shine for autumn festival

A group of around 80 Diet members from various parties visited Yasukuni Shrine on Tuesday during its autumn festival.

The visit came a day after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a ritual offering to the war-linked shrine in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, as he has done for past spring and autumn festivals, instead of visiting in person.

Among Cabinet members and senior lawmakers, Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Yasuhisa Shiozaki, Lower House Speaker Tadamori Oshima and Upper House President Chuichi Date also made ritual offerings.

Lawmakers who visited the shrine Tuesday included Lower House members Keiji Furuya, chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s Election Strategy Committee and Hiroshi Hase, a former education minister from the LDP.

Visitors from the main opposition Democratic Party included Upper House member Yuichiro Hata, a former transport minister.

The Shinto shrine has been a source of diplomatic friction with China and South Korea, which suffered under Japan’s wartime brutality, as it honors convicted war criminals along with millions of war dead.

Conservative politicians say Yasukuni is a place to remember fallen soldiers.

“Every country pays respects to people who died for his or her country,” Hidehisa Otsuji, who headed the visiting lawmakers, told reporters.

On Monday, speaking in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying blasted Abe’s offering, urging Japan to “reflect on its aggressive history and take concrete actions to win back the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community.”

In Seoul on Tuesday, the South Korean Foreign Ministry voiced “deep concern and disappointment” over the ritual offerings and visits made by lawmakers.

“We urge Japanese politicians to place their view of history on a correct basis and show their humble repentance and serious reflection on the past history with actual deeds to win trust from neighboring countries and the international community and march toward the future,” the ministry said in a statement.

Abe visited Yasukuni in December 2013 to mark his first year in power, a pilgrimage that sparked fury in Beijing and Seoul and earned a diplomatic rebuke from the United States, which said it was “disappointed” by the action.

He has since refrained from visits, sending ritual offerings instead.