Smithsonian to hold yearlong exhibition on Japanese-American internment during WWII

The Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington will hold a special exhibition for about a year starting next Feb. 19 about people of Japanese ancestry detained in U.S. concentration camps during World War II.

Next year will mark the 75th anniversary of the start of the internment process. The exhibition will come at a time when criticism of present-day trends in emigration is increasing.

Executive Order 9066, which led to the relocation of people of Japanese ancestry, both citizens and aliens, was issued by President Franklin Roosevelt on Feb. 19, 1942.

Some 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry were sent to 10 concentration camps in the United States. Some 70 percent of the total were native-born citizens of the U.S.

The exhibition will include the original Executive Order 9066, photos taken at the camps and related documents, newsletters and handicrafts, such as senninbari, or handmade thousand-stitch belts used as amulets.

Also on show will be the Medal of Honor awarded to U.S. Army soldier Joe Nishimoto, a second-generation Japanese-American honored for extraordinary acts of heroism and who died in the war in 1944. He joined the U.S. military after being sent to one of the camps.

He received the medal, the highest military honor in the U.S., in 2000, more than 50 years after his death.

Questioning why such a long time took before he was awarded the medal, Noriko Sanefuji, a specialist at the museum who is in charge of preparation for the exhibition, said she hopes that all Americans will take this as a matter involving themselves, as the atmosphere of intolerance is spreading.