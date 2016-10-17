Japan’s transport ministry joins growing flight ban on Galaxy Note 7

Japan has barred all Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones from airplanes, mirroring moves by U.S. regulators and a string of international carriers to ban the recalled devices over fire risk concerns.

The weekend announcement by the transport ministry follows an earlier warning that asked airlines to urge passengers not to turn on or charge the devices while on board.

But aviation authorities went a step further Saturday, ordering airlines to ban the devices completely, a transport ministry official said.

The South Korean electronics giant has recalled all Note 7 phones, including replacements, following reports of exploding batteries and fires causing numerous injuries. It also stopped producing the flagship handset.

Japan’s move came after U.S. transport authorities on Friday issued an emergency order banning the phones and saying anyone attempting to travel with the recalled devices could face fines or confiscation.

It was not immediately clear what penalties All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines — the nation’s biggest carriers — might impose on those found carrying the phone on their flights.

JAL spokesman Takuya Shimoguchi said customers could choose to board without their Note 7 or have the airline confiscate it, before adding “there have been no clear instructions on punitive measures.”

“We’ll act on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

Korean Air follows government guidelines requiring that Note 7s be turned off in-flight and only transported in carry-on luggage. But it imposes a total ban on flights to and from the U.S., Canada and Hong Kong.

Asiana, another Korean carrier, banned Note 7s from all flights starting Monday.

Australian and New Zealand airlines have banned the phone from all planes.

Almost all of mainland China’s airlines have banned it as well, while Hong Kong’s international airport prohibited passengers from carrying the device on any incoming or outgoing flights, either in checked or carry-on baggage, over the weekend.

The city’s flagship carrier, Cathay Pacific, and its low-cost offshoot, Dragonair, say passengers are no longer allowed to carry the devices on any of their flights. They were joined by Hong Kong Airlines and Hong Kong Express — two of the city’s budget carriers.

Singapore Airlines and Taiwan’s two biggest airlines, China Airlines and EVA Air, also have bans in place.

Malaysia-based AirAsia meanwhile said it would not allow the devices on any of its flights from Monday, while Philippines-based Cebu Pacific was planning a total ban from Tuesday.