Anti-nuclear candidate Yoneyama leading in Niigata gubernatorial election

An anti-nuclear candidate was set to win Niigata Prefecture’s gubernatorial election Sunday, early vote counts showed, which is likely to deal a blow to Tokyo Electric Power Co.’s attempts to restart the world’s biggest atomic power station.

Ryuichi Yoneyama, 49, a doctor-lawyer who has never held office and is backed mostly by left-wing parties, was ahead in the race for governor, an election dominated by concerns over the future of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power station and nuclear safety more than five years after the Fukushima catastrophe of March 2011.

A Kyodo News survey showed Yoneyama was set to beat former Nagaoka Mayor Tamio Mori, 67, who is backed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling pronuclear Liberal Democratic Party.

“It’s really regrettable. We will take the judgment of voters very seriously,”said Keiji Furuya, a Lower House member who served as head of Mori’s election campaign office.

Yoneyama promised to continue the policy of the outgoing governor who had long thwarted the ambitions of Tepco, the company supplying about a third of Japan’s electricity, to restart the plant.

Reviving the seven-reactor giant, with capacity of 8 gigawatts, is key to saving the utility, which was brought low by the Fukushima explosions and meltdowns, and then the repeated admissions of cover-ups and safety lapses after the world’s worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.

Tepco is vital to Abe’s energy policy, which relies on rebooting more of the reactors that once provided about 30 percent of the nation’s electricity needs.