Japanese firms change business activities in wake of Thai king’s death

Following the death of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Thursday, many Japanese companies suspended their business activities in the country on Friday.

The companies decided to cease production and sales promotions to express their condolences to the Thai people, who are mourning the passing of the highly esteemed and charismatic king, they said.

Canon Inc. stopped operations at three plants making ink-jet printers and multifunctional copiers.

“I feel deeply sad,” said Canon Chairman Fujio Mitarai.

The king loved taking pictures and was a longtime user of Canon cameras.

Unicharm Corp. halted production of diapers and sanitary goods. It also stopped running television commercials and changed the color of its company logo appearing on the Internet to black and white.

Nissan Motor Co., too, put its TV advertisements on hold.

Ricoh Co. moved forward the closing time to 2 p.m. at printer and copier plants, while Mitsubishi Motors Corp. decided to refrain from holding promotional events for the time being.

Aeon Co. said it does not plan to hold flashy events at its retail outlets and will tone down in-store decorations.