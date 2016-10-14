Kumamoto marks six months after quakes, as rebuilding homes remains issue

As Kumamoto Prefecture marked six months since two powerful quakes hit the region, some 200 residents are still living in evacuation centers while many others are living in temporary housings in hopes to rebuild their homes.

As of Thursday, the number of residents living in evacuation centers stood at 205 in seven municipalities. Many others whose homes were damaged by the quakes that began April 14 have moved into temporary housing for disaster victims.

Local officials said all evacuation centers in Kumamoto are expected to be closed in the next few weeks. The Kumamoto prefectural government said the quakes damaged or destroyed 172,077 homes. About 4,000 temporary housing units have been completed.

Among residents living in such units, Kyodo News recently surveyed 50 people and found that around 70 percent of them wanted to rebuild their homes in the original location partly because they are accustomed to living there.

Many of them, however, are unable to do so, citing a lack of money.

Residents can receive up to ¥2 million for housing but most feel that is not enough.

“To rebuild the house, it costs about ¥20 million and the current amount is not enough,” said a woman in her 60s.

There is also the issue of faults lying underneath the residential area. The land ministry is currently investigating the exact location of the faults and is expected to compile a report by the end of the year. If the report deems building housings over the fault unsafe, municipalities are planning to plant trees there and have residents move somewhere nearby.

A series of strong earthquakes followed the first one, a magnitude-6.5 quake April 14, including a more powerful magnitude-7.3 temblor on April 16, flattening homes and at one point forcing hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate. Evacuation centers were set up in municipalities including the hard-hit town of Mashiki and the village of Nishihara.

While the direct death toll totaled 50, a further 55 are believed to have died from illness due to stress, fatigue and other quake-related causes after being displaced. This included a baby girl who died of blood poisoning about three weeks after being born prematurely. The baby’s mother at one point spent several nights in a car.

The eruption of Mount Aso in Kumamoto over the weekend — the first explosive eruption at the peak since January 1980 — has also added to the woes of the region.