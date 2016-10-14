Japan’s biggest advertising firm Dentsu probed by labor bureau after employee suicide

Labor ministry officials conducted an inspection Friday at advertising giant Dentsu Inc. in the wake of the suicide of a 24-year-old female employee last December deemed to be from overwork.

Officials from the Tokyo Labor Bureau, a regional office of the labor ministry, visited Dentsu’s headquarters to check on how the company is managing its employees’ work hours.

Dentsu released a statement confirming the on-site inspection. “We are fully cooperating,” it said.

The suicide of Matsuri Takahashi, who joined Dentsu in April 2015 after graduating from the University of Tokyo, was recognized last month as a case of death from overwork, or karoshi, after severe work conditions were ruled to have caused her to suffer from depression.

Her suicide recalled a similar tragedy at Dentsu in 1991, when a 24-year-old employee killed himself, with his suicide also recognized as having resulted from overwork.

In a legal battle between the company and the man’s parents, the Supreme Court ruled in 2000 that the advertising firm was liable for his death.

According to Hiroshi Kawahito, a lawyer representing Takahashi’s mother, the young woman was a member of a Dentsu section in charge of online advertising. Her workload grew sharply in October after she completed her probationary period, leading her to work some 105 hours a month in overtime, compared with 40 hours while on probation.

The entry-level employee left a number of comments on social media hinting at her harsh work conditions, including a tweet stating: “Again, I have to go to work on Saturday and Sunday. I seriously want to die.”

She committed suicide Dec. 25 by jumping from a corporate dormitory.

Her mother, Yukimi Takahashi, argues that her daughter was also harassed by her superiors, with one allegedly telling her: “Your hair is messy and your eyes get bloodshot. Don’t come to work like that.”

At a recent news conference, the mother lamented that her daughter will never return despite the recognition of her death as having been work-related.

She called for serious improvements in Japanese labor management and asked the government to supervise companies appropriately to prevent further deaths from overwork.