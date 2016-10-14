Japan leads nations in mourning death of Thai king

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expressed “deep sorrow” at the death of Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej, praising him for decades of work on lifting Thais out of poverty.

“As a spiritual support for the people, His Majesty has led Thailand’s remarkable development and advancement of the people’s living standard,” Abe said late Thursday.

Similar tributes were paid by other nations.

China’s foreign ministry said King Bhumibol made “remarkable contributions” to Thailand’s development.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called the king “a major figure in modern Asian history.”

“Under his reign, Thailand’s population grew from just under 20 million to over 67 million and of course the strides in economic and social development have been enormous,” Turnbull said.

Indonesia’s President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo noted that many Thais felt the king to be in touch with their trials and needs.

“The world has lost a leader who was close to the people, a carrier of peace and unity and prosperity for the people of Thailand,” Jokowi said.

Late on Thursday, the U.N. General Assembly and Security Council stood in a silent tribute to the king’s life and legacy.

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said the king was a unifying figure.

“I hope that Thailand will continue to honor King Bhumibol’s legacy of commitment to universal values and respect for human rights,” he said.

Bhumibol’s death leaves Thailand in the hands of a military regime that has firmed up its control of state bodies.

