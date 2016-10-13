Tepco substation blaze is blamed on aging cable insulation

A blaze at an electricity substation on Wednesday is being blamed on cables installed 35 years. A source at the utility said the cable insulation may have failed.

Thick black smoke poured from the Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc. facility in the city of Niiza, Saitama Prefecture, on Wednesday, leading to power blackouts across central Tokyo.

Trains ground to a halt, traffic lights died and elevators halted. An estimated 586,000 homes were without power at one point.

A Tepco official said the cables may have degraded owing to their age. There is no record of them being replaced since they were laid 35 years ago.

Saitama Prefectural Police, the fire department and Tepco began conducting an on-site inspection of the facility in the city of Niiza in the prefecture on Thursday morning to look into the cause.

The fire broke out shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday. Although it continued to burn, power to the city was fully restored shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. No one was hurt in the fire.

The TEPCO facility in question is an underground tunnel that carries 18 cables in bundles of three. Lying about 6.2 meters below ground, the cables feed substations in Tokyo.

At a news conference on Wednesday, officials said sparks may have caused insulation oil to ignite. They ruled out arson, saying it is unlikely that someone broke into the facility because it is surrounded by a fence.

The company conducts visual checks and hammering tests on its cables once a year. No abnormalities were found in the last checkup, conducted on June 15 this year, according to the officials.

There is no lifespan limit for such cables, the officials said, adding that they are repaired or replaced as necessary.

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police Department said traffic were out at around 200 locations mainly in the wards of Toshima and Nerima in central Tokyo.

In Shinjuku Ward, a collision occurred at one blacked-out intersection.

The Tokyo Fire Department received seven emergency calls related to the outages, including one from a person trapped in an elevator. But there were no reports of injuries.

Over 15 emergency vehicles including fire engines arrived at the scene. The fire was fully extinguished at 12:21 a.m. on Thursday.

The outages also hit the Kasumigaseki district, where many government offices are located.

The buildings of the Metropolitan Police Department and the health ministry went dark, as did the central government office that houses the district and high courts. Some proceedings at the Tokyo District Court were delayed.

Seibu Railway Co. suspended services mainly on its Shinjuku and Ikebukuro lines, affecting some 90,000 people.

Train services were also briefly halted on the Toei Oedo Line, a subway line run by the Tokyo metropolitan government.