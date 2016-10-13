Shizuoka noodle restaurant accidentally serves ramen containing severed fingertip of staff

A ramen noodle restaurant in the city of Shizuoka accidentally served a bowl of ramen that contained an object, believed to be a fingertip, a local public health center revealed Thursday.

A female part-time worker at one of eateries of the Korakuen chain is thought to have cut part of one of her digits when slicing barbecued pork with a meat slicer.

The object, about 7 mm long and 1 cm wide with part of the nail attached, is believed to be the tip of her thumb, which had dropped into the soup.

According to the health center, a woman who visited the eatery on Sept. 10 found a foreign object in a bowl of ramen served to her child and reported it to the eatery’s staffers.

The health center said the worker was free of illnesses and disease.

The center, which was contacted about the incident Wednesday, ordered the eatery operator to clean and disinfect the premises and check the health condition of its workers.