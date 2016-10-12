Hokkaido hostelier in hot water after foreign female guests busted as maids

The manager of a hostel in Hokkaido and two others are facing arrest over suspected immigration law violations for having foreign tourists serve as maids in exchange for offsetting their room charges, police said Tuesday.

According to Hokkaido police, the three people from Manryo Inc., which operates the Khaosan Sapporo Family Hostel, allegedly canceled a ¥2,000 accommodation fee per stay for at least two female tourists, from China and Malaysia. In return, the women worked three hours a day doing bed-making and cleaning.

The two women were arrested during a police raid the same day. They told the police that they had acknowledged the deal was illegal but that it was OK as no exchange of cash was involved, investigators said.

Manryo runs 13 hostels in six prefectures, including Tokyo and Kyoto, two of the most popular tourist destinations in Japan. The police believe the operator may have made similar arrangements in the entire hostel chain.

As of Wednesday morning, the Khaosan chain’s website — which touts itself as “the biggest hostel and guesthouse chain in Japan” in six languages — was operating normally.

A woman from Europe who toured Japan previously and had a lengthy stay at one of the Khaosan hostels by serving as a part-timer told Kyodo News that she believes the system is a good one.

She said that she could learn Japanese through her work and that some European countries have similar systems for tourists.