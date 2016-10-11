Ryan effectively indicates Trump losing, vows to salvage GOP majority

Donald Trump’s presidential aspirations took more tough hits Monday as the nation’s top elected Republican all but conceded the race to Hillary Clinton and a new poll showed the billionaire nominee facing a double-digit poll deficit.

With Trump’s campaign already teetering on the precipice after revelations of his lewd comments about women, House Speaker Paul Ryan told fellow Republicans that he could no longer “defend” Trump, according to a person on the conference call, and that the priority now was maintaining the party’s control of Congress.

As Trump and Clinton headed Monday to key swing states after their fiery debate clash, with 29 days to go until Election Day, Ryan said he would not campaign with or for the provocative New York real estate mogul for the remainder of the race.

“He will spend his entire energy making sure that Hillary Clinton does not get a blank check with a Democrat-controlled Congress,” the source said.

“You all need to do what’s best for you in your district,” Ryan said, effectively giving his blessing to lawmakers to sever ties with the controversial GOP flagbearer.

Trump quickly fired back on Twitter, saying: “Paul Ryan should spend more time on balancing the budget, jobs and illegal immigration and not waste his time on fighting Republican nominee.”

Ryan’s distancing from Trump veered the already unprecedented 2016 race into uncharted waters, as Trump grapples with the fallout from his own remarks and the subsequent wave of Republican lawmakers abandoning him, including some who have urged him to step aside.

Ryan, who has had a testy relationship with Trump from the start and has criticized him on numerous occasions, stopped short of rescinding his endorsement.

There has been “no update in his position at this time,” Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong said.

Trump’s candidacy suffered a crippling blow after a 2005 tape was released Friday in which he made lewd comments about women, including his ability to grab them by the crotch with impunity because, as a celebrity, “you can do anything.”

A new NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll, conducted after the video was released but before Sunday’s debate, showed Clinton with an 11-point lead in a four-way election — 46 percent to 35 percent — and a 14-point lead in a head-to-head match-up.

On Monday, the White House hopefuls returned to the campaign trail — Trump to Pennsylvania and Clinton to Michigan and Ohio — to court voters in battleground states after a fiery second debate in St Louis.

Trump sparred with Clinton on Sunday in the town hall-style debate, which was a study in heated personal attacks and a stark reminder of the divisiveness that has come to mark the presidential race.

Before tens of millions of television viewers and a live audience including Bill Clinton and three women who have accused the former president of sexual misconduct, Trump threatened to jail his Democratic rival and lobbed incendiary allegations against her husband.

The 70-year-old real estate mogul apologized for “locker room talk” in which he bragged about groping women. But he stated baldly that “Bill Clinton was abusive to women.”

Asked repeatedly and directly if he had ever kissed or groped women without their consent, Trump finally answered: “No, I have not.”

Shattering the last vestiges of political decorum, Trump threatened the former secretary of state — whom he accused of having “hate in her heart” — with imprisonment if he wins the presidency.

“If I win, I’m going to instruct the attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation because there’s never been so many lies, so much deception,” Trump said.

The 68-year-old former first lady and U.S. senator, who is vying to be America’s first female president, pushed back by saying Trump’s lewd comments merely showed his true self.

“This is who Donald Trump is, and the question for us, the question our country must answer is that this is not who we are,” she said.

When Clinton said that it was “awfully good” that someone with Trump’s temperament was “not in charge of the law of our country,” he shot back: “Because you’d be in jail.”

In the morning after the bitter battle, President Barack Obama offered his glowing support for Clinton.

“Just like Michelle says, when they go low, we go high. @HillaryClinton went high and showed why she’ll be a POTUS for all Americans,” Obama said Monday on Twitter.

Two separate polls showed Clinton had prevailed in the second of three presidential debates, and the NBC-Wall Street Journal poll only added to the bad news for Trump.

With the Republican nominee reeling, his running mate, Mike Pence, was left to put a brave face on the crisis.

“I think last night he showed his heart to the American people. He said he apologized to his family, apologized to the American people, that he was embarrassed by it,” he told CNN.

“And then he moved on to the real choice in this election, which is really not just a choice between two candidates — it’s a choice between two futures,” said Pence, who had said over the weekend he himself was “offended” by Trump’s remarks.

The nation’s most powerful Republican told his party Monday he’s now focusing on making sure Clinton doesn’t get a Democratic Congress to back her goals, suggesting he doesn’t believe Trump can win the election.

House Speaker Ryan’s office quickly said he was not conceding the election’s outcome. But pro-Trump GOP House members got that impression, pushing back and saying Trump can still prevail and should not be abandoned. One outspoken conservative called Ryan and other Republican leaders “cowards.”

Ryan said he wouldn’t defend Trump or appear with the Republican presidential candidate for the rest of the campaign, according to lawmakers and Republican congressional staff, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

Several people said Ryan explicitly told House members, “You all need to do what’s best for you in your district.”

Ryan said he was “willing to endure political pressure to help protect our majority,” a person said.

Ryan’s message appeared to signal his disbelief in Trump’s ability to turn the campaign around with four weeks until Election Day, though he didn’t actually revoke his endorsement. He said his decision was driven by what he thought was best for the Republican-led Congress, not himself, according to people on a conferene call.

In the eyes of many Republican leaders, the recently released tape of a 2005 conversation in which Trump made vulgar, predatory comments about women not only jeopardized his own uphill candidacy but that of Republicans fighting to hold their majority in the Senate. Their commanding majority in the House could now be in peril, too.

Some conservatives expressed alarm with Ryan’s tone, according to those on the call.

California Rep. Dana Rohrabacher called Republican leaders “cowards,” one person on the call said.

Questioned at Sunday’s debate about his vulgar remarks, Trump turned his fire on the Democrats. He accused Bill Clinton of having been “abusive to women” and said Hillary Clinton went after those women “viciously.” He declared the Democratic nominee had “tremendous hate in her heart” and should be in jail.

“Anything to avoid talking about your campaign and the way it’s exploding,” Clinton countered.

Trump got backing Monday from Indiana Gov. Pence, who gave a series of television interviews, urging Republicans to stand behind Trump.

Pence declared he never considered leaving Trump’s ticket.

“I’m honored to be standing with him,” Pence said.

For voters appalled by Trump’s words, the businessman’s debate performance likely did little to ease their concerns. He denied he had kissed and groped women without their consent, dismissing his claims that he had as “locker room” talk.

Still, Trump’s intensely loyal supporters might well be energized by his vigorous criticism of Clinton. He labeled her “the devil” and promised she would “be in jail” if he were president because of her email practices at the State Department — a threat that drew widespread criticism.

“That was a quip,” Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s campaign manager, said Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” She also wouldn’t confirm Trump’s threat, if elected, to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Clinton. Trump was “channeling the frustration” of voters, she said.

In a brazen pre-debate move, Trump met with three women who accused the former president of sexual harassment and even rape, then invited them to sit in the debate hall not far from Bill Clinton and his family. The former president never faced any criminal charges over the allegations and a lawsuit over an alleged rape was dismissed. He settled a lawsuit with one of the women who claimed harassment.

Trump’s campaign was already struggling before the video was released, partly because of his uneven performance in the first presidential debate. Many Republicans saw Sunday’s showdown as his last best chance to salvage his campaign.

According to a person involved in Monday’s House GOP call, Oregon Rep. Greg Walden reported that Trump’s polling numbers began falling after his first debate with Clinton last month, accelerating downward after his criticism of a former Miss Universe for gaining weight.

Walden, the House GOP’s campaign organization, said he expected a further decline in Trump’s numbers, the person said.

The Trump video overshadowed potentially damaging revelations about Clinton’s paid speeches to Wall Street firms. Emails released by WikiLeaks last week showed Clinton told a group that it’s acceptable for a president to project differing positions in public and private.

WikiLeaks published another 2,000 emails Monday that it said belonged to Clinton campaign chief John Podesta.