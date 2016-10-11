Opposition parties could have won 47 more seats in 2014 Lower House election

An analysis of voting in the 2015 Lower House election shows that if opposition parties had unified their candidates, they could have won seats in 47 more single-seat districts.

The fact underlines the importance of electoral tie-ups among opposition parties amid speculation that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may dissolve the Lower House for a snap election early next year.

If opposition parties had linked arms, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its ally Komeito would have been unable to secure two-thirds of the 475 seats in the Lower House, the minimum required for the chamber to hold a second vote to pass bills rejected by the Upper House.

A two-thirds majority is also required in both chambers to propose constitutional amendments.

In the triennial Upper House election last July, the Democratic Party and three other opposition forces — the Japanese Communist Party, the Social Democratic Party and Seikatsu no To (People’s Life Party) — unified candidates in all 32 constituencies where only one seat each was contested.

At a meeting with executives of the DP’s local chapters on Saturday, party President Renho expressed her intention to aim for having the opposition camp field unified candidates in the next Lower House election.

It would be difficult for opposition parties to win the election if they each put up candidates in single-seat constituencies, she said.

In the 2014 Lower House election, the LDP won seats in 223 of the 295 single-seat districts, while Komeito won seats in nine districts.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party of Japan, a predecessor of the DP, won 38 seats in such constituencies. The number of seats obtained stood at two for Seikatsu no To, while the JCP and the SDP each gained only one seat.

The DPJ merged with Ishin no To (Japan Innovation Party) in March this year to create the DP.

Of the 232 districts won by the ruling bloc, 47 would have seen the total votes collected by candidates put up by the four opposition parties exceed the number of votes for the coalition candidates.

In nine other constituencies, the gap between votes for coalition candidates and total opposition votes would have been less than 3,000.

Including proportional representation seats, the LDP and Komeito together obtained 326 of the 475 Lower House seats in the 2014 election.

If the two ruling parties had failed to win seats in the 47 constituencies in question, their combined Lower House seats would have stood at 279, below the two-thirds majority of 317.

Even if the 15 seats held by Nippon Ishin no Kai, which is positive on the issue of constitutional amendments, are added, the combined number for the three parties does not reach the two-thirds threshold.

Still, gaps remain in the opposition camp. The JCP is expected to ask the DP to support each other’s candidates in the next Lower House election, but the DP may be hoping to see the JCP voluntarily refrain from putting up candidates in some districts.

Also, the JCP appears eager to reach a policy agreement toward the establishment of a coalition government among opposition parties after the next Lower House election. But the DP appears to be unenthusiastic about the idea.

If the four opposition parties fail to agree on election cooperation, each party may field candidates in single-seat constituencies. In that case, the opposition candidates may lose to ruling bloc candidates in many constituencies, with votes split among them.

Keys to the opposition side in the next Lower House election would be whether the parties can boost support from unaffiliated voters and whether the DP and the JCP can make progress in coordinating candidates, political watchers say.