Dates set for Duterte visit to Japan visit this month

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will make a three-day visit to Japan starting Oct. 25, his first since taking office in June, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Duterte is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and meet with Emperor Akihito, the ministry said.

Abe invited Duterte to Japan during a meeting on the sidelines of regional gatherings in Laos last month, where, according to the government, they affirmed the need to resolve disputes in the South China Sea through peaceful means, an apparent reference to China’s expansionary maritime activities in those waters.

The countries signed an agreement in February for Japan to transfer defense equipment and technology to the Philippines. Tokyo has separately agreed to supply Manila with two patrol vessels for coast guard activities.

But the leaders’ discussions on security may be complicated after Duterte declared late last month that the Philippines will no longer carry out joint military drills with the United States.

Duterte has issued a string of invective against the Philippines’ former colonial master, and the president said last week that he may pursue new alliances with Russia and China after those nations urged him to turn away from the U.S.

Duterte is also slated to visit Beijing, reports have said, but the Chinese Foreign Ministry has yet to confirm the trip.

Philippine media reported Friday that government officials had initially scheduled his Japan visit ahead of the one to China. The arrangement was later turned around, disappointing Japanese officials, GMA News Online reported, citing government sources.

That report said Duterte would visit Brunei from Oct. 16 to 18 before flying to Xiamen, China. His meeting with his counterpart Xi Jinping was scheduled for Oct. 20 in Beijing. He was expected to fly back to Manila the following day, it quoted sources as saying.

Ahead of his China visit, Duterte said Monday he would not focus on a key islet near the Philippines that is also claimed by Beijing.

“Let’s not dwell on Scarborough Shoal because we don’t have the capabilities,” he said. “Even if we express anger, it will just amount to nothing. We can’t back it up.”

Experts say control of the shoal would help Beijing solidify control over the South China Sea.