Top LDP executive Nikai urges lawmakers to prepare for Lower House election

Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, signaled his intention Monday to speed up the party’s preparations for an early Lower House election.

“It would be appropriate to say the wind of an election has now started blowing,” Nikai said of the possibility of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dissolving the Lower House for a snap election at an early time.

Explaining that he recently held talks with Abe, Nikai said politicians who do not start preparations at this point is out of the question.

He was speaking to reporters in Wakayama Prefecture after attending a meeting of a Lower House LDP lawmaker. Nikai said participants at the meeting seemed to believe that an election is not far off.

The LDP plans to hold a series of workshops on an election from Oct. 19 for the party’s first- and second-term lawmakers in the Lower House.

If Abe does not call a Lower House election, it will not be held until 2018 when the current lawmakers’ term ends.