Park expresses hopes for progress in Japan-South Korea economic cooperation

South Korean President Park Geun-hye on Monday expressed her hope to see progress in cooperation between the business communities of Japan and South Korea.

At a meeting in the president’s office in Seoul, Sadayuki Sakakibara, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, told Park that the federation plans to promote Japan-South Korea cooperation in third-country markets.

Park welcomed the move as beneficial and said she hopes to see progress made.

Earlier on Monday, representatives from Keidanren and the Federation of Korean Industries held a meeting in Seoul and agreed to strengthen cooperation in third-country markets and share know-how on preparation for and response to natural disasters, including earthquakes.

Sakakibara told reporters that with bilateral summit meetings held on a continuous basis, the two countries have paved the way for a solution to a long-standing problem, referring to the issue of former “comfort women” in South Korea, who were forced to serve as prostitutes for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

Japan-South Korea relations are moving forward steadily, he said, adding that business circles are ready to give a boost to the momentum.