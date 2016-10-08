Residents warned as Japan’s Mount Aso volcano rumbles to life

Mount Aso in Kagoshima Prefecture erupted early Saturday belching a column of ash several thousand 11,000 meters into the air, the latest eruption in one of the world’s most volcanically active countries.

The explosive eruption occurred around 1:46 a.m. on one of the peaks of the 1,592-meter mountain, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

It was the first explosive eruption at that particular peak since January 1980.

The agency raised the alert level for the volcano to level 3 on a scale of 5 and urged people not to approach the mountain.

There was also a small-scale eruption at 9:52 p.m. Friday, the agency said. Apart from that, the most recent eruption occurred on May 1.

“Mount Aso is in an unstable condition and could erupt again on the same scale,” a n agency official told reporters, warning residents of volcanic ash, rocks and gas.

It is unclear whether the eruption was related to powerful earthquakes that hit Kumamoto and neighboring Oita Prefecture in April, killing 49 people, the official said.

The Aso city government opened shelters at 10 locations and the central government set up a liaison center in the Prime Minister’s Office.

On Mount Aso, three tourists were killed by large rocks thrown up in an eruption in September 1979. An eruption with pyroclastic flows was also observed in September 2015.

Japan, with scores of active volcanoes, sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where a large proportion of the world’s quakes and volcanic eruptions are recorded.

On Sept. 27, 2014, Japan suffered its deadliest eruption in almost 90 years when Mount Ontake, in Nagano Prefecture, burst unexpectedly to life.

An estimated 63 people were killed in the shock eruption that occurred as the peak was packed with hikers out to see the region’s spectacular autumn colors.

The country has around a dozen volcanic warnings in effect at present.