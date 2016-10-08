Tokyo’s governor orders fresh report on why polluted soil at Toyosu wasn’t replaced

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike will instruct her staff to draw up a fresh report over the site for a new central food wholesale market in the Toyosu waterfront district.

Inaccurate descriptions have been found in the internal report, which was compiled late last month, Koike said at a news conference Friday.

“Various concerns have emerged, and it’s very regrettable,” Koike said.

In July 2008, an advisory panel proposed that soil at the whole site be replaced by a thicker layer of fresh soil as a pollution control measure because the site used to host a gas plant.

But it was found recently that the soil replacement work was not conducted for some facilities. Instead, empty concrete basements were constructed under the buildings.

The Toyosu market in Koto Ward had been scheduled to take over the functions of the aging Tsukiji food wholesale market in neighboring Chuo Ward on Nov. 7. In late August, however, Koike decided to postpone the relocation due partly to safety concerns at the Toyosu site.

The September report included a description that can be taken to suggest that a technical council of experts had proposed the creation of the hollow basements.

But some former members of the council told reporters that this is not true.

The issue was addressed at Friday’s meeting of the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly’s economic, port and harbor committee. Ryoichi Kishimoto, a metropolitan government official serving as head of central food wholesale markets, said the description was wrong, and offered an apology.

The report wrongly said that at a meeting on Dec. 25, 2008, the technical council proposed creating the basements in light of the need for work space under the Toyosu facilities.

According to former council members, including Takeshi Hasegawa, a part-time director at Tokyo Environmental Public Service Corp., the proposal was made by the metropolitan government but was not adopted by the council, and there were no discussions on it.

At the 2008 meeting, metropolitan government officials distributed documents that cited the need to create the basements as an independent proposal by the technical council, saying they wanted it to be adopted.

But members of the council rejected the metropolitan government’s offer and did not reflect the idea in their report recommending methods for controlling soil pollution.

The metropolitan government posted the documents on its website on Sept. 16 this year after the Toyosu site problem came to light. The content of the documents was also included in the late September report on the internal investigations, but the report did not refer to the arguments between the metropolitan officials and the council members at the 2008 meeting.

Hasegawa harshly criticized the metropolitan government’s way of unveiling the documents. “It’s very deliberate and malicious,” he said.

Another former council member protested to the metropolitan government, saying that the technical council’s dignity would be hurt. But the complaint was ignored by the government side.

Toyo University professor Yuji Nemoto, a former member of the council, rapped the Tokyo government for “giving the impression that the technical council is maneuvering behind the scenes.”

On Friday, Koike also said she had sent to former Gov. Shintaro Ishihara a series of questions over the construction of the market. Ishihara, who was governor when the relocation plan was finalized, previously declined to speak with Koike about the matter but has said he would provide written answers to questions.

“I hope that (Ishihara’s) answers to our questions will bring about a significant breakthrough in understanding,” Koike told the news conference.