Florida braces as hurricane regroups to Category 4, leaves over 260 dead across Caribbean

Hurricane Matthew has killed at least 261 people in Haiti, including dozens in one coastal town that authorities and rescue workers were only beginning to reach days after the storm, officials said on Thursday.

The Interior Ministry, a mayor and other local officials confirmed the numbers across Haiti to Reuters, with many victims killed by falling trees, flying debris and swollen rivers when Matthew hit with 145 mph (230 kph) winds on Tuesday.

Haiti’s civil protection service has so far put the toll in the impoverished Caribbean nation at 108 dead.

Most of the fatalities were in towns and fishing villages around the western end of Tiburon peninsula in the country’s southwest, one of Haiti’s most picturesque regions. The storm passed directly through the peninsula, driving the sea inland and flattening homes on Monday and Tuesday.

“Several dozen” died in the coastal town of Les Anglais in Sud Department, said Louis Paul Raphael, the central government’s representative in the region.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Raphael.

Les Anglais was the first to be hit by Matthew and has been out of contact since then. Just before the storm hit, the mayor told Reuters people were fleeing their houses in panic as the sea surged into town.

A few miles south in Port-a-Piment village Mayor Jean-Raymond Pierre-Louis said 25 people died. Farther south still, in the village of Roche-a-Bateau, 24 died.

In Grand Anse Department, also on the storm’s destructive path but on the other side of the peninsula, 38 more lost their lives.

Along with the human devastation, the storm killed livestock .

In one public hospital in Les Cayes, a port town on the Tiburon peninsula, most doctors had not shown up to work since they took shelter as the storm hit. Food and water was scarce in shelters.

The devastation in Haiti prompted authorities to postpone a presidential election scheduled for Sunday.

Poverty, weak government and precarious living conditions for many of its citizens make Haiti particularly vulnerable to natural disasters. In 2010, a magnitude-7 earthquake wrecked the capital Port-au-Prince, killing upward of 200,000 people.

In the earthquake’s wake, U.N. peacekeepers inadvertently introduced cholera to the country, killing at least 9,000 and infecting hundreds of thousands more.

The Pan American Health Organization said on Thursday it was preparing for a possible cholera surge in Haiti after the hurricane because the flooding was likely to contaminate water supplies.

In Les Cayes’ tiny airport, windows were blown out and the terminal roof was mostly missing although the landing strip was not heavily damaged.

“The runway is working. In the hours and days to come we can receive humanitarian flights,” said Sergot Tilis, the information officer and runway agent for the airport.

Matthew is the strongest hurricane in the Caribbean since Felix in 2007 and was moving toward Florida as a Category 4 cyclone, the second strongest on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale. Four people were killed over the weekend in the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti.

Haitian officials on Thursday dramatically raised the known death toll from Hurricane Matthew as they finally began to reach corners of the country that had been cut off by the rampaging storm.

Interior Minister Francois Anick Joseph announced that at least 108 had died, up from a previous count of 23.

Officials were especially concerned about the department of Grand-Anse, located on the northern tip of the peninsula that was slammed by the Category 4 storm, which severed roads and communications links.

“(It) got hit extremely hard,” said Guillaume Albert Moleon, Interior Ministry spokesman.

Officials with the Civil Protection Agency said 38 of the known deaths were reported in Grand-Anse.

People in the region’s devastated main city, Jeremie, faced an immediate hunger crisis, said Maarten Boute, chairman of telecom Digicel Haiti, who flew to the city in a helicopter.

Matthew mashed concrete walls and tore away rooftops, forcing thousands of Haitians to flee for their lives.

In the southwest seaport of Les Cayes, many were searching for clean water on Thursday as they lugged mattresses and other scant belongings they were able to salvage.

“Nothing is going well,” Jardine Laguerre, a teacher, told The Associated Press. “The water took what little money we had. We are hungry.”

Authorities and aid workers were just beginning to get a clear picture of what they fear is the country’s biggest disaster in years.

Joseph, the interior minister, said food and water were urgently needed, noting that crops have been leveled, wells inundated by seawater and some water treatment facilities destroyed.

Before hitting Haiti, the storm was blamed for four deaths in the Dominican Republic, one in Colombia and one in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

So far there were no reports of casualties from better-equipped Cuba or the Bahamas, which was being raked by the hurricane on Thursday.

In Haiti’s southern peninsula towns, where Matthew hit around daybreak Tuesday with 145 mph (235 kph) winds, there was wreckage and misery everywhere.

“The floodwater took all the food we have in the house. Now we are starving and don’t have anything to cook,” said farmer Antoine Louis as he stood in brown water up to his thighs in the doorway of his deluged concrete shack.

In Aquin, a coastal town outside Les Cayes, people trudged through mud around the wreckage of clapboard houses and tiny shops.

Cenita Leconte was one of many who initially ignored calls to evacuate vulnerable shacks before Matthew roared ashore. The 75-year-old was thankful she finally complied and made it through the terrifying ordeal with her life.

“We’ve lost everything we own. But it would have been our fault if we stayed here and died,” she told AP as neighbors poked through wreckage hoping to find at least some of their meager possessions.

Civil aviation authorities reported counting 3,214 destroyed homes along the southern peninsula, where many families live in shacks with sheet metal roofs and don’t always have the resources to escape harm’s way.

The government has estimated at least 350,000 people need some kind of assistance after the disaster, which U.N. Deputy Special Representative for Haiti Mourad Wahba has called the country’s worst humanitarian crisis since the devastating earthquake of 2010.

International aid groups are already appealing for donations for a lengthy recovery effort in Haiti, the hemisphere’s least developed and most aid-dependent nation.

In coming days, U.S. military personnel equipped with nine helicopters were expected to start arriving to help deliver food and water to hard-hit areas.

When Category 4 Hurricane Flora hit in 1963, it killed as many as 8,000 people.

As recovery efforts in Haiti continued, Matthew pummeled the Bahamian capital of Nassau on Thursday with winds of 140 mph (220 kph).

The head of the Bahamas National Emergency Management Authority, Capt. Stephen Russell, told AP there were many downed trees and power lines, but no reports of casualties.

Authorities shut down the power grid to protect it against the winds.

In nearby Cuba, Matthew blew across that island’s sparsely populated eastern tip, destroying dozens of homes and damaging hundreds in the island’s easternmost city, Baracoa. But the government oversaw the evacuation of nearly 380,000 people and strong measures were taken to protect communities and infrastructure, U.N. officials said.

Matthew was on a path forecast to take it close to the U.S. East Coast, where authorities ordered large-scale evacuations. Matthew had dropped slightly to a Category 3 storm after crossing land in Haiti and eastern Cuba, but strengthened once again to a Category 4, officials said.

It was located about 125 miles (205 km) east-southeast of West Palm Beach in Florida and was moving northwest at 14 mph (22 kph) at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).

Matthew’s blast through the Bahamas brought harrowing reports of roofs blown off, windows shattering and water rising perilously, including a social-media post from one desperate resident who said, “I’m on a chest of drawers. Phone battery low.”

The hurricane unleashed winds of nearly 100 mmh (160 kph) as it traversed the area. Witnesses said roads were littered with fallen trees and smashed fences. Utility lines were down.

Only those buildings with emergency generators escaped the dark.

The area had yet to feel the full force of the hurricane, forecasters said at midday. The winds were expected to strengthen further in the early afternoon hours before beginning to subside.

All residents have been urged to remain indoors for now.

Several residents in western and southern areas of New Providence island, an area vulnerable to sea surges and heavy flooding, ignored repeated warnings to evacuate. The island includes the capital Nassau and is home to two-thirds of the Bahamian population.

A resident in an area southeast of Nassau took to Facebook to plead for emergency rescue.

“Help!” Tamico Gilbert posted shortly before noon. “Water (is) over (the) bed now.

“I’m on a chest of drawers. Phone battery (is) low.”

Resort guests at the Beach Tower at Atlantis on Paradise Island were ushered into the ballrooms of a convention center.

One employee, who declined to be named, said she screamed as she heard a loud crashing sound from the glass entrance to the lobby.

“The wind was pushing it and pushing it, and it was shaking. I screamed out as it shattered in the lobby.”

Even the weather forecasters at the Nassau airport were told to evacuate their offices. They were loaded into a fire truck and moved to a safer building nearby, where they were able to resume their work.

Hurricane Matthew has caused at least 108 deaths in Haiti and widespread destruction in Cuba, to the south of the Bahamas.

In Florida, meanwhile, Mike Ryan packed his wife, daughter, three grandchildren, two dogs and three cats into a minivan and waved as they drove off on Thursday, leaving him behind to spend the night in his coastal pub.

Ryan decided to stay put and guard his business despite warnings from officials from Florida to North Carolina for residents of coastal areas to head inland ahead of Hurricane Matthew, a Category 4 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale that has already killed scores in the Caribbean.

“They’re headed to Orlando. They’ll be safe there,” said Ryan, the 61-year-old owner of Ryan’s Pizza and Pub, along the Indian River in Cocoa Village on the Atlantic Coast. “I have to stay here, to make sure the building is secure.”

Ryan was far from alone in his plans to ride out the storm, which is forecast to bring 140 mph (220 kph) winds and a storm surge of up to 9 feet (2.7 meters) when it slams into Florida’s coast on Friday. Up and down the coast, residents could be seen putting up wooden or metal storm shutters, bringing in lawn furniture and preparing for impact.

“Time is up. You have to evacuate now if you are in an evacuation zone,” Florida Gov. Rick Scott told the 1.5 million residents of the evacuation zone in a morning press conference. “Just think of all the people the hurricane has already killed. You and your family could be among these numbers if you don’t take this seriously.”

While traffic on highways west and north illustrated that tens if not hundreds of thousands were seeking safety inland, others relocated to Cocoa from more precarious spots, like nearby Merritt Island.

“We evacuated Merritt Island. That’s too exposed,” said Sallie Ann Mills, a 78-year-old retired school teacher, as she sat on the front porch of her daughter’s bungalow in Cocoa, nursing a glass of white wine and facing the intracoastal waterway. “Everything’s boarded up. I think we’ll be OK here.”

Randall Rule, 60, said he had agreed to friends’ pleas not to ride out the storm on his 31-foot (9.5 m) boat, which he’d secured with a 1,000-pound (454-kg) mooring and two anchors.

“I’m telling people that it might break in half, but it’s not going anywhere,” Rule said, sitting outside the Ossorio cafe, where plans to spend the night and provide security for the building. “Normally I just wait these things out on my boat, but I had a couple people tell me that if I stayed out there for this storm they were going to hurt me if I made it though.”

Some residents experienced with hurricanes and their aftermath admitted to misgivings about staying put.

“We got up this morning and thought maybe we’d leave, but between the traffic and the gas lines, it’s just too late. But we’ll be OK,” said Ray Oliver, 54, who is retired from the U.S. Army and responded to several major storms during his career.

“In the past, we always left. We always left when the kids were younger. You just can’t take the risk,” Oliver said.