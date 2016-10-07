Osaka offers press glimpse inside Expo ’70’s Tower of the Sun before repairs

The inside of the Tower of the Sun, created by the late Japanese artist Taro Okamoto as the symbol of the Expo ’70 in this city, was shown to the press on Thursday, ahead of the start of repair work in late October.

The “Tree of Life,” an artwork about 41 meters tall illuminated with red light, is positioned inside the 70-meter tower, with a theme song written by the late Japanese composer Toshiro Mayuzumi playing just as it did at the time of the exposition.

About 30 of the 292 ancient creatures, including trilobites and dinosaurs that were displayed on the branches of the “Tree of Life” back then, still remained attached there.

Osaka Prefecture plans to open the Tower of the Sun to the public in March 2018.

Before that, the prefecture will make the inside of the tower earthquake-resistant, restore the original state of the “Tree of Life” and rebuild a monument of the sun that was displayed on the basement level of the tower at the time of the 1970 exposition but is missing.

On Oct. 29-30, 1,300 people chosen by lottery will be invited to see the state of the tower before the repair work.