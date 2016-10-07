Death of female Dentsu employee acknowledged as being related to work

The suicide of a female employee of major Japanese advertising agency Dentsu Inc. in December has been recognized as related to work, it was learned Friday.

The recognition for Matsuri Takahashi, then 24, was made Sept. 30 by a labor standards inspection office in Tokyo’s Minato Ward.

According to her family and a lawyer, Takahashi started working at Dentsu in April last year and was assigned to a job related to internet advertising in June last year.

After becoming a full employee in October last year, she often worked more than 70 overtime hours per month, far longer than the limit set under a labor-management agreement.

One boss told Takahashi that 20 of her overtime hours were a waste for the company, according to her family and the lawyer.

On her Twitter account, she started posting comments in October last year that suggested an intention to kill herself. On Dec. 25, she committed suicide by jumping from a corporate dormitory.

Her family applied for the recognition of work-related death in April.

According to the labor standards inspection office, Takahashi developed depression probably in early November. The office recognized that she worked about 105 overtime hours a month before she suffered depression.

At a news conference, Takahashi’s mother, Yukimi, lamented that her daughter will never return despite the recognition of her death as having been work related.

The mother called for serious improvements in labor management in Japan and asked the government to supervise companies appropriately to prevent further deaths from overwork.

Dentsu said it is taking the death of the employee seriously.