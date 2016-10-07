McLaren Honda crew to use ‘hitoe’ wearable sensor clothing in F1 racing

The pit crew of the McLaren Honda Formula One auto racing team will use Japanese-made hitoe sensor clothing, according to Ron Dennis, chairman and chief executive officer of British luxury automaker McLaren Technology Group.

The team’s aim is to shorten the working time of its pit crew during races, including during tire changes, by using the technology to get a picture of their physical condition, Dennis said in an interview.

Hitoe, jointly developed by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. and Toray Industries Inc., is a special textile that can sense biological information, such as one’s pulse, and transmit it to external devices. It can be worn and taken off like normal clothes and is washable.

Dennis indicated hitoe will be introduced in 2017 at the earliest to the team it jointly manages with Honda Motor Co. What is important is “the perfection of the quality of the data,” Dennis said, noting that the product will be implemented “when the system is perfected.”