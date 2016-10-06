Pence praised for dodging Kaine’s Trump jabs, panned for ‘that Mexican thing’

Republican Mike Pence won bipartisan plaudits for a calm and collected performance in the vice presidential debate. But Democrat Tim Kaine was claiming mission accomplished for forcing his opponent to confront —or not — Donald Trump’s long list of provocative remarks.

Pressed by Kaine to defend his running mate throughout the 90-minute debate Tuesday, Pence mostly dodged, sidestepped or let the moment pass by. He vouched for the billionaire’s tax history, but was less vocal when challenged about Trump’s temperament or his inflammatory words about women and President Barack Obama.

“I can’t imagine how Gov. Pence can defend the insult-driven, me-first style of Donald Trump,” said Kaine, the Virginia senator and Hillary Clinton’s No. 2.

Still, even Clinton’s team wasn’t claiming that Kaine had come out on top, despite the chest-puffing that usually follows a political debate. Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta said only that Kaine had succeeded in his “strategic mission” to challenge Pence to defend his controversial running mate.

“Gov. Pence was smooth, he seemed sort of likable, but he didn’t get the job done,” Podesta said Wednesday on MSNBC.

Trump disagreed, saying, “I watched. He won.”

And Pence, campaigning in Virginia, said “some people” thought he had won but that “from where I sat, Donald Trump won the debate.”

Both sides appeared willing to concede that the only debate between the vice presidential candidates was unlikely to alter the trajectory of the race. After all, this year’s rollicking presidential campaign has been all about the passionate emotions — positive and negative — that both candidates of the top of the ticket stir up for many American voters.

Yet for Republicans worried their voters won’t show up at the polls, Pence’s steady performance could help assuage concerns that this year’s Republican ticket has veered away from the party’s core beliefs. Pence, a former congressman and Indiana’s governor, is widely trusted by the Republican establishment and the party’s socially conservative base.

Like Pence, Kaine also found himself in the role of defender. He rebutted Pence’s attacks on Clinton’s family foundation, her emails and her struggles persuading voters that she’s trustworthy. Kaine said he and his wife trust Clinton “with the most important thing in our life” — their son, a Marine who would serve under Clinton if she wins.

Yet for the most part, Kaine was determined to make the showdown a referendum on Trump’s character. Typically relaxed and easygoing, Kaine adopted a pugilistic approach as he slammed Trump for having called women pigs and slobs, and condemned his praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Pence frequently avoided taking the bait — a shrewd move for a conservative darling who could have eyes on the Oval Office himself if Trump loses in November. Instead, he sought to defuse the line of attack by arguing pre-emptively that it was the Democrats — not Trump — waging an insult-filled campaign.

He didn’t dispute reports that the businessman might not have paid any federal taxes for years as a result of suffering more than $900 million in losses in 1995. But he likened Trump’s situation to those of other Americans who have gone “through a very difficult time.”

“He used the tax code just the way it’s supposed to be used,” Pence said. “And he did it brilliantly.”

He raised eyebrows and caused a stir on social media when he said Kaine had “whipped out that Mexican thing again” by repeatedly raising Trump’s comments critical about Hispanic immigrants. Clinton’s supporters seized on the remark, and by Wednesday morning, visitors to ThatMexicanThing.com were being redirected to her campaign website.

Kellyann Conway, Trump’s campaign manager, faulted Kaine for repeatedly interrupting Pence, and of “ignoring the female moderator,” Elaine Quijano of CBS News. She took particular issue with how often the Democrat had brought up Trump’s name.

“It was like he had a tic,” Conway said. She spoke Wednesday on Fox News and MSNBC.

The campaign’s focus shifts back now to the presidential nominees, who meet again Sunday for the second of three debates. For Trump, it could be a final opportunity to demonstrate the race isn’t slipping out of his grasp.

Five weeks from Election Day, the race appears to be tipping in Clinton’s favor. Widely viewed as the loser of the first debate last week, Trump went into a multiday tailspin over a decades-old tiff with a beauty queen. New public opinion polls show Clinton’s standing on the rise in nearly all battleground states.

Latino scholars and activists are particularly criticizing Pence for referring to “that Mexican thing,” at the vice presidential debate as he tried to brush aside criticism of Trump’s comments about Mexican immigrants.

They said Pence’s remark was dehumanizing and tinged with sexual innuendo.

Pence’s comment came after Kaine pressed the Republican on Trump’s remarks last year comparing Mexican immigrants to rapists.

“Senator, you whipped out that Mexican thing again,” Pence said.

By Wednesday, #ThatMexicanThing was trending on Twitter as Latinos widely made fun of the remark with memes, gifs and satirical versions of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” red cap.

“Proud to be ‘that Mexican thing!'” Javier Martinez, a New Mexico Democratic lawmaker, tweeted Wednesday.

There was no immediate comment from the Trump-Pence campaign about criticism of Pence’s remark. The campaign has been trying to increase its appeal to Latinos and other minorities who tend to favor Democrats and could prove pivotal in key states, including Florida.

Mexican-American syndicated cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz said the moment the words came out of Pence’s mouth “I knew it was going to be big.”

Alcaraz drew a cartoon of a Latino man holding a card that read, “my vote.” Above the man read the words: whip out that Mexican thing again.

Some Latinos, however, saw little humor in Pence’s remarks.

A leading House Democrat, Rep. Xavier Becerra of California, said Pence’s words brought back painful memories.

“As the son of immigrants, I’ve lived with the ‘Mexican thing’ all my life,” Becerra told The Associated Press. “I never would have believed that into my 50s I would witness a candidate for president and vice president mainstreaming the same hurtful rhetoric.”

A top state lawmaker in California, Kevin de Leon, said Pence’s remarks were “absolutely disgraceful.”

“He said it like we’re an irritant, (like) he is bothered by our presence and our contribution to the fabric of this great nation,” said de Leon, whose mother grew up in Mexico.

Pence’s words also led to the creation of a web address, ThatMexicanThing.com, that redirects visitors to Hillary Clinton’s campaign website.

In addition, the Latino voting rights advocacy group VL Action Network registered the web address, www.thatmexicanthing.org, “to drive eligible voters to register to vote against the scapegoating and complete dismissal of the Latino community.”

Alexandro Jose Gradilla, a Chicana and Chicano Studies professor at California State University, Fullerton, said the way Pence used the word “Mexican” and “thing” seemed the suggest Mexican-Americans were objects, not people. “It was very revealing, especially because of the way Trump has used the word ‘Mexican’ in the past,” Gradilla said.

Some see the word “Mexican” as going beyond describing a nationality and sometimes being used as a slur against U.S.-born Latinos.