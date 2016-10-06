LDP, Koike mend fences ahead of by-election for her former seat

They were at odds during the Tokyo gubernatorial election in July, but the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike threw their joint support behind an LDP candidate in an upcoming Lower House by-election.

LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai met with Koike and pledged to jointly support LDP candidate Masaru Wakasa, 59, who is running in the Oct. 23 Tokyo No. 1 district by-election.

The seat was Koike’s. She vacated it when she ran for governor, against the wishes of the LDP. The party fielded a different candidate, which she beat comprehensively.

“Each side will do its utmost” to bring victory to the LDP in the upcoming poll, Nikai said after their meeting.

Thursday’s meeting, which Nikai initiated, is widely seen as an LDP overture to mend ties with Koike.

Meanwhile, four opposition parties agreed Wednesday to field unified candidates, rallying behind those put forward by the Democratic Party.

The agreement was made at a meeting of the secretaries-general of the DP, Seikatsu no To (People’s Life Party) and the Social Democratic Party. The head of the secretariat of the Japanese Communist Party also took part.

The JCP will withdraw the candidates it earlier planned to field in the Tokyo race as well as another in the Fukuoka No. 6 district.

The seat in Tokyo is now likely to be contested between the LDP’s Wakasa and Yosuke Suzuki, 40, from the DP. The Fukuoka constituency may see the DP’s Fumiko Arai, 49, competing against Ken Kurauchi, 35, and Jiro Hatoyama, 37, both independent candidates supported by the LDP.

At the meeting, DP Secretary-General Yoshihiko Noda argued parties should join forces in a bid to defeat the LDP.

Akira Koike, head of the JCP secretariat, agreed. But he said the JCP’s support for the other parties is a one-off.

The four reconfirmed their campaign policies set for the House of Councilors election in July, including seeking to scrap the national security laws and opposing amending the nation’s Constitution under the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

But they refrained from clinching a policy agreement, with some DP lawmakers reluctant to cooperate with the JCP due to fundamental policy differences.

The four parties also agreed to hold talks soon after the by-election to discuss cooperation for the next Lower House election.