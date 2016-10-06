A nation of one-use homes, Japan hopes to expand market for secondhand houses

The infrastructure ministry is promoting home inspections in a bid to expand the market for sales of used houses. Often made of wood, older ones are considered by many buyers to have no resale value.

In 2013, pre-owned homes accounted for 14.7 percent of all residential transactions in Japan, compared with more than 80 percent in the United States and Britain.

Japan has yet to develop a full-fledged market for used homes, with wooden houses seen as having no market value 20 to 25 years after construction.

This means owners do not invest in refurbishment, and the wear and tear that buyers in other countries accept in a secondhand home makes it hard to find a buyer in Japan.

However, homes built to higher standards — including those billed as habitable for more than 100 years — are increasingly appearing on the market.

Japan needs an environment where well-maintained homes fetch a fair price, said a senior official at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Firstly, the ministry hopes to change preconceptions about the quality of pre-owned homes. It is encouraging building inspections under the Real Estate Brokerage Law, which was revised in May. The new law is due to take effect by June 2018.

The senior ministry official likened the inspections to a health checkup for homes. The inspections involve professionals such as architects, building operation and management engineers.

The effectiveness of the inspection is ensured by the housing warranty insurance system, under which a seller asks an inspection agency to visit. If the home passes inspection, it is rated as insurable for repairs that may crop up in future.

The insurance program gives a sense of reassurance to buyers of used homes and enables sellers to set higher prices.

Yoshikazu Ono, deputy secretary-general of the Association of Housing Warranty Insurers, said there is currently a shortage of experienced inspectors but that his association will work to bring in new ones.

The ministry aims to expand the market for used homes to ¥8 trillion by 2025, from ¥4 trillion in 2013, and to broaden the coverage of warranty insurance to 20 percent of existing homes, up from 5 percent in 2014.