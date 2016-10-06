Japan urged to ratify climate change accord before November deadline

Pressure is mounting from the international community for Japan to ratify a landmark global agreement to battle climate change less than a month out from when the accord is expected to take effect.

U.N. Spokesman Farhan Haq said the EU, Canada and Nepal would deposit their ratification documents Wednesday, edging the percentage of emissions by ratifying countries past the 55 percent threshold needed for the treaty to take effect on Nov. 4.

A U.N. website said that as of Wednesday afternoon 73 of the 197 parties to the treaty, accounting for 56.87 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, have deposited their so-called instruments of ratification.

China, the world’s largest emitter, and the United States, the second-largest, have already ratified the agreement, and India, another major emitter, took the step on Sunday. Japan, the world’s sixth-largest emitter, has yet to ratify it.

Speaking in Washington on Wednesday, U.S. President Barack Obama hailed the news and said, “If we follow through on the commitments that this Paris Agreement embodies, history may well judge it as a turning point for our planet.”

Obama urged Japan and other parties that have yet to ratify it to do so “as soon as possible.”

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference on Thursday that the government will submit the agreement to the current Diet session soon, and will make every effort to get it passed quickly.

It is expected to be submitted as early as next Tuesday. The current Diet session runs through Nov. 30.

“It was like an avalanche with many countries moving to ratify the agreement. We didn’t think it would be this early,” said a government official who asked not to be named.

The first conference of parties to the accord is due to be held during a U.N. climate conference beginning Nov. 7 in Morocco. Japan is most likely to participate in it without a deciding voice.

Suga said that Japan will continue to participate in ongoing negotiations over guidelines for how the accord should be applied, even if the country is unable to take part in the Morocco meeting.

The Paris agreement commits rich and poor countries to take action to curb the rise in global temperatures that is melting glaciers, raising sea levels and shifting rainfall patterns. It requires governments to present national plans to reduce emissions to limit global temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius.

While the targets in the agreement are not legally binding, the treaty does require countries to report on emissions and their progress on reaching the goals in the national climate plans they submitted to the U.N. The countries are also required to maintain those plans, update them every five years and to pursue measures to implement their stated goals.

“It’s clearly a momentous moment in terms of global action on climate change,” said David Waskow, international climate director at World Resources Institute. “This has been much more rapid than anticipated and demonstrates political support for the agreement.”

The accord, which was adopted by consensus on Dec. 12 last year, has entered into force at what is considered record speed for international diplomacy, reflecting a sense of urgency in the fight against global warming and a desire to seal the deal before U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and Obama leave office.