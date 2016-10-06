Ishihara refuses to attend metro government hearing on Toyosu market soil woes

Former Tokyo Gov. Shintaro Ishihara has rejected a request to attend a metropolitan government hearing on the soil problems at the site of the Toyosu wholesale food market, which is slated to replace the aging Tsukiji market, metro government sources said Wednesday.

The decline contradicts Ishihara’s earlier remark that he would thoroughly cooperate with any investigation into the decision-making process in connection with the soil debacle.

In May 2008, Ishihara directed metropolitan government departments to consider a plan to create hollow, concrete underground chambers as an alternative to the original Toyosu market construction plan, which called for the metro government to remove and decontaminate the top 2 meters of soil at the toxin-contaminated site and then add a 2.5-meter layer of fresh, clean soil on top of that.

But a report by metro officials, released by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike on Sept. 30, concluded that Ishihara’s directions had nothing to do with the hollow concrete chambers now under the Toyosu market that were recently revealed, sparking criticism over a decision-making process regarded as murky.

Koike said last week that it was her understanding that Ishihara was ready to provide information about the Toyosu site and that she would hold the hearing.

The soil at the Toyosu site, where a Tokyo Gas Co. plant formerly stood, was contaminated with toxic chemicals, including benzene and cyanogen.